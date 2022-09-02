The north central unit of Retired Educators of Minnesota (REAM) will meet Monday, Sept. 12, at the Eagle’s Club in Grand Rapids. REAM is the No. 1 organization actively working to protect and maintain Minnesota’s educators’ pensions. Issues of importance regarding PERA and TRA retirement and pensions are discussed.
Educators begin to gather at 11:30 a.m. with a meal served at 12 p.m. There is a cost for the eal. A short informational meeting will follow featuring Curt Hutchens, former REAM Executive Director, past Minnesota REAM president and past vice-president and president of TRA Board of Trustees. Hutchens will speak about the purpose and importance of REAM and legislation concerning public pensions.
All retired personnel from any Minnesota public school district are encouraged and invited to attend. All retired staff, including secretaries, custodial staff, administrators and para-professionals as well as teachers are welcome. Anyone within five years of retirement is also encouraged to attend. Those who are acquainted with REAM are asked to invite a retired colleague to join them.
Reservations are necessary by Sept. 5. For more information, or to make a reservation, contact President Connie Daigle at 218-259-5404 or Mary Nix at 218-245-1077. Leave a message if necessary. The fourth and final meeting of the year will be held Monday, Oct. 10.
