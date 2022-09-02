The north central unit of Retired Educators of Minnesota (REAM) will meet Monday, Sept. 12, at the Eagle’s Club in Grand Rapids. REAM is the No. 1 organization actively working to protect and maintain Minnesota’s educators’ pensions. Issues of importance regarding PERA and TRA retirement and pensions are discussed. 

Educators begin to gather at 11:30 a.m. with a meal served at 12 p.m. There is a cost for the eal. A short informational meeting will follow featuring Curt Hutchens, former REAM Executive Director, past Minnesota REAM president and past vice-president and president of TRA Board of Trustees. Hutchens will speak about the purpose and importance of REAM and legislation concerning public pensions. 

