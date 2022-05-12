June is special this year for the Edge Center because it is presenting two events in one month. The first event is part of the community wide celebration called "Wilderness Days" and it will be performed by the Ragamala Dance Company. The Ragamala performance will be at the Bigfork city hall on June 11 at 1PM. The second event in June will be on the 25th at 7PM will be on the Edge Center stage performed by "The Duluth Transit Authority." The June 11 performance is free of charge. Tickets for the June 25 performance are priced $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children. Masking is strongly advised for both events.
The June 11th Ragamala Dance Company performance is the vision of the mother-daughter South Indian American artist duo Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparny Ramaswamy. The performance is a multi-part experience including a 30-minute performance by the Ragamala Dance Company, a Kolam workshop in which both youths and adults learn the basics of traditional geometric designing made of dry rice flour on the ground, a class in Bharatanatyam dance for all ages, traditional Indian Snacks, and a screening of an "Ode to Navarathri" documentary.
The June 25th "Duluth Transit Authority'' event is a performance by Minnesota's largest Chicago tribute band. It is a 12 piece group that brings music to fill the Edge center blending instruments and vocals in arrangements designed to transport audiences back to an earlier time. The band's performance includes vocals, lots of brass instruments, and is designed to create music that can fill auditoriums made to handle the task. This is a tribute band that will make audiences remember the music and let them leave with memories that will stay with them.
The Edge Center for the Arts, located where the Bigfork and Rice rivers join in northern Minnesota is an unexpected gem existing to enhance the wilderness by providing a welcoming and well-managed space where audiences enjoy and share arts experiences that build community. Its theater and art gallery provide opportunities for residents, students, and vacationers. The Edge is attached to and is part of the community's school enjoying the energy and vitality that only an education-based facility can offer.
