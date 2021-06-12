The non-profit organization SweetWater Girls Ranch in Itasca County has numerous events slated for this summer that focus on educating the community and raising money to build a shelter for girls who are victimsm of human trafficking.
SweetWater Girls Ranch was started after a group of community members became aware of the issues of sex trafficking in the United States. One of the founding members, Debra DeGuiseppi, learned about the issue first in 2013. She began meeting with others in 2014 when they decided to begin working to create a safe place for girls ages 12 to 18 to restore their lives after being trafficked. They then decided on the name SweetWater Girls Ranch.
“SweetWater,” refers to a story in the Bible from Exodus Chapter 15. In this story, Moses throws a branch into bitter water and it becomes sweet, life-giving water.
“We wanted our age to be 12-18. So we wanted to have a home for girls,” explained DeGuiseppi. “There are homes across the United States and Minnesota, as well, for women, but to find one exclusively for girls, they are rare.”
DeGuiseppi has been a part of the SweetWater Girls Ranch team since its inception in 2013, has served in numerous positions as a board member and continues to help the group to this day.
The SweetWater Girls Ranch board has toured many facilities over the years, attended numerous conferences and trainings, and provided countless educational opportunities in the community for people to learn about the horrors of sex trafficking that are happening not just in other countries or other states, but in Minnesota.
“These are domestic girls and Minnesota is rated #13 in the U.S. for highest human trafficking,” said Lisa Erickson, current board member.
The group had their first major fundraiser in 2016 at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids.
“Our first fundraiser at Timberlake Lodge was awesome,” DeGuiseppi said. “We had such a wonderful response from the public and after that we had many people that were volunteering or calling. And that’s how we got so many public speaking events in churches and in the community.”
Since then the group has continued to educate the community in order to raise awareness. With the onset of COVID-19, most of SweetWater Girls Ranch events were paused. But as restrictions are lifted, they are ready to continue their work.
Currently, the group is working to raise funds to purchase a property where they can create a shelter to rescue and rehabilitate young girls who have been trafficked. This safe place would be staffed by trained professionals 24-hours a day. The girls would be enrolled in counseling, life skills training, and classroom training. Another feature of the shelter would be equine therapy. The goal is to have a horse for each girl to work with and to be able to take with her when she leaves, if she is able.
One focus of the group has been to find a property where that will feel like a home to these girls, not an institution. Their goal is for every girl to have her own room in the home.
“We’ve always wanted it to be a beautiful place,” explained DeGuiseppi. “When you read about sex trafficking and the horrors these girls are living in and the horrible life they have, we wanted it to be a beautiful place where they could heal and recover, where they would get back their dreams and their visions, and where they can finish their schooling and go where their meant to into their destiny in life.”
The goal of all of these upcoming fundraising events is to raise money to obtain a property for the shelter. SweetWater Girls Ranch has found many properties that would work, but they have been unable to secure them due to a lack of funding.
“That’s really all we have left. We have everything else in place,” DeGuiseppi noted.
Furthermore, having a property will allow the organization to apply for more grants and other funding sources.
“We have looked at lots and lots of properties, and if we had the funds we would be operating by now. We just need the funds,” DeGuiseppi commented. She continued, “If we had the funds and if we would have been operating for the past three or four years, how many girls would be out of that life by now? How many girls would be healed and moving forward in their futures, instead of caught in the abuse?
Upcoming events for SweetWater Girls Ranch will start with the Brat Barn at Super One Foods, 503 NW 4th St, Grand Rapids, Minn. 55744. SweetWater Girls Ranch will be there June 17-19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Next up will be a BBQ Family Event at the American Legion Memorial Park July 24. Times for this event will be posted on Facebook once confirmed.
SweetWater Girls Ranch will also have a booth at the Itasca County Fair in August.
For more information, visit their website at sweetwatergirlsranch.org, check out their Facebook Page “SweetWater Girls Ranch,” or call the office at (218) 212-8220.
Further information
Resources for those wanting to learn more about human trafficking: “Renting Lacy: A Story of America's Prostituted Children” by Cindy Coloma and Linda Tuhiwai Smith, and “Girls Like Us” by Rachel Lloyd.
Erickson shared the realities of human trafficking in the United States, including Minnesota. According to Erickson, over 200 girls go missing each month in Minnesota, including Grand Rapids, with the Center of Missing and Exploited Children believing that one in seven are victims of trafficking. There are also strong correlations between trafficking and prior sexual abuse. It’s estimated that 95% of trafficked children have been abused at home by relatives, neighbors or someone they know. It is often their abusers who then become their traffickers.
Many children will run away because they cannot handle the abuse anymore, according to Erickson. They are then typically approached within 24-48 hours by traffickers who disguise themselves as good people.
“They made them feel special and cared for,” DeGuiseppi stated.
Erickson stated that traffickers are mostly married white men, with no prior arrests and have a disposable income. While runaway children are highly vulnerable, other youth can be at risk of trafficking as well if the trafficker is able to lure them away.
Trafficking happens in many places—online, strip clubs, hotels and motels, and at large events such as the Super Bowl, according to Erickson.
Some may wonder, why don’t these young children just run away from their trafficker?
“It’s fear that keeps them paralyzed,” said Erickson. “They have no other means of survival. The addiction to the drugs that have been forced on them, if they get caught running away, they will be severely beaten.”
She added that traffickers will also threaten the girl’s families if they run away. This means that the only way out is usually being rescued. However, there are not enough places for these girls to go to after they are rescued. Most will go into foster homes, Erickson noted, but they are not able to get the help or therapy they need. This is why a place such as SweetWater Girls Ranch is needed.
Erickson explained of of the signs of someone who is trapped by human trafficking. They include bruises, black eyes, cigarette burns and look as though they are undernourished. They might also seem fearful, anxious or have a lack of eye contact. Older men may be with them and will seem to be the one in control. They often do not have any identification. Furthermore, these girls may look underdressed for the weather or will be dressed too provocative for their age. They often are found lingering at bus stops, hotel or motel lobbies, or in other public places.
If you suspect trafficking, do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately.
Other ways to help include sharing this information with family, friends, co-workers and anyone else you may know. Keep watch for signs of trafficking and consider donating to places such as SweetWater Girls Ranch. Donations for SweetWater Girls Ranch can be sent to 1307 Autumn Lane, Bovey, Minn. 55709.
