In the wake of COVID-19, blood supplies are at a critical low, threatening the ability of medical facilities to be properly prepared for emergencies.

Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:

Thursday, April 8 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Bloodmobile hosted by United Way of 1000 Lakes at Central Square Mall, 201 NW 4th Street, Grand Rapids

Contact: Kasia Koller

Phone: 218-999-7570

Email: kasia@uwlakes.org

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67791

Monday, April 12 from 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Bloodmobile hosted by Grand Rapids Area Hockey Association at IRA Civic Center, 1401 NW 3rd Avenue, Grand Rapids

Contact: Dave Kuschel

Phone: 218-259-8050

Email: dwkuschel@yahoo.com  

Online:  https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67671

