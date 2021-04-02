In the wake of COVID-19, blood supplies are at a critical low, threatening the ability of medical facilities to be properly prepared for emergencies.
Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:
Thursday, April 8 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Bloodmobile hosted by United Way of 1000 Lakes at Central Square Mall, 201 NW 4th Street, Grand Rapids
Contact: Kasia Koller
Phone: 218-999-7570
Email: kasia@uwlakes.org
Monday, April 12 from 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Bloodmobile hosted by Grand Rapids Area Hockey Association at IRA Civic Center, 1401 NW 3rd Avenue, Grand Rapids
Contact: Dave Kuschel
Phone: 218-259-8050
Email: dwkuschel@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.