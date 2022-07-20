Upcoming blood drives Jul 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Valley View Hospital is hosting several blood drives in Itasca County this summer. Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:• Tuesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at Itasca County Family YMCA parking lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids (Phone: 218-999-9233 ext. 279; Email: audrah@eldercircle.org; Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/69919)• Wednesday, July 27 from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at Itasca County Family YMCA parking lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids (Phone: 218-326-3151; Email: audrah@eldercircle.org; Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/69920)• Friday, August 5 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pmBloodmobile hosted by Deerwood Bank2950 South Hwy 169, Grand Rapids (next to Dollar Store. (Phone: Shona Humphrey at 218-327-4833; Email: shona.humphrey@deerwoodbank.com; Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/70056) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bloodmobile Itasca County Eldercircle Email Blood Family Ymca Grand Rapids Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Shadow boxing for some nice walleyes David “Pinky” Jetland Katrina “Katie” N. Archambault 1982 - 2022 Ivana Trump’s funeral ‘to be held Wednesday at Andy Warhol’s favourite New York church’ On-demand, self-driving shuttles coming to town Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
