AAUW welcomes Bernadine Joselyn to the Sept. 19 meeting. Joselyn will give Reflections from the Polish-Ukrainian Border: Impacts on Women. Joselyn spent 10 years living and working in Russia, including as a diplomat at the US Embassy. This spring she traveled to the Polish-Ukraine border to assist war evacuees. A native Minnesotan, she is the former Director of Public Policy & Engagement at Blandin Foundation. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Joselyn has a masters of public affairs from the U of M Humphrey Institute. She also has a master’s degree in international affairs and a certificate in advanced Soviet studies from Columbia University.

The meeting at United Methodist Church begins with registration and a social time at 5 p.m. Dinner is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a business meeting. The program begins at 7 p.m. Community members are welcome to attend the program.

