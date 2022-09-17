AAUW welcomes Bernadine Joselyn to the Sept. 19 meeting. Joselyn will give Reflections from the Polish-Ukrainian Border: Impacts on Women. Joselyn spent 10 years living and working in Russia, including as a diplomat at the US Embassy. This spring she traveled to the Polish-Ukraine border to assist war evacuees. A native Minnesotan, she is the former Director of Public Policy & Engagement at Blandin Foundation. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Joselyn has a masters of public affairs from the U of M Humphrey Institute. She also has a master’s degree in international affairs and a certificate in advanced Soviet studies from Columbia University.
The meeting at United Methodist Church begins with registration and a social time at 5 p.m. Dinner is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a business meeting. The program begins at 7 p.m. Community members are welcome to attend the program.
Members have been invited to participate in the annual Northland Get Together on October 8. The program will take place at the Northland Arboretum in Baxter, hosted by the Brainerd Branch AAUW. The program focus will be understanding indigenous and immigrant women’s experiences from both a historical perspective and a personal “her-story.”
In addition to regular monthly meetings with a featured speaker, AAUW offers various interest and activity groups for members. There is a Literature Group, a Walking Group, and one called Exploring Our Community. This group will be visiting Old Central School on September 26 to learn about Faith Wick Dolls and Fairyland from her daughter Heidi Wick. Members are always welcome to start new groups.
AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. With a national membership of over 170,000 individuals in 1000 branches across the nation, AAUW members contribute to a more promising future and provide a powerful voice for women and girls. Additional information is available at www.aauw.org or at http://grandrapids.blogspot.com.
In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Janis Johnson may be contacted for membership information at janiskjohnson@yahoo.com or 218-259-6003.
