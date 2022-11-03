The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Up North: A Celebration of Northeast Minnesota Coloring Books to member public libraries to distribute November 1-30, 2022. Coloring books will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations in our area:
Bovey Public Library
Calumet Public Library
Coleraine Public Library
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hibbing Public Library
Keewatin Public Library
Marble Public Library
Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services)
“In 2016, ALS held a Legacy coloring book page design contest where artwork was submitted by participants of all ages and all ability levels and the final product was shared digitally,” said ALS Regional Librarian Mollie Stanford. “We now have the amazing opportunity to offer the printed version to patrons so they can truly experience the art created by their neighbors, family, and friends living in Northeastern Minnesota!” Coloring books are free and for all ages.
Please note each location has a limited number of coloring books—feel free to contact your local library for more information. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
