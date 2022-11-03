The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Up North: A Celebration of Northeast Minnesota Coloring Books to member public libraries to distribute November 1-30, 2022. Coloring books will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations in our area:

  • Bovey Public Library
  • Calumet Public Library
  • Coleraine Public Library
  • Grand Rapids Area Library
  • Hibbing Public Library
  • Keewatin Public Library
  • Marble Public Library
  • Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
  • Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services)


