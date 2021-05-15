Untangling a knotty problem

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. So does a journey of 9 million miles! That’s how much fishing line has been recycled by the Berkley company of Spirit Lake, Iowa. Imagine all that line littering our shores, tangling and killing fish and wildlife! One step that we can each take to prevent this is to dispose of the fishing line properly. It's easy when you use these nifty receptacles, built by Itasca Waters members Perry Loegering and Dick Sandberg.
In cooperation with local, state, and federal agencies, these have been installed at several locations in Itasca County. You'll find them in Grand Rapids at Crystal Lake, Forest Lake, Grand Rapids Area Library riverfront and Sylvan Bay; in Cohasset at the Mississippi River and Tioga Beach; at Trout Lake in Coleraine; at Winnie, Pokegama, and Mud Lake dams; at Coon Lake and Lake of the Isles in Scenic State Park.
