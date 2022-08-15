The public is invited on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. to Visitors Day 2022 at the North Central Research and Outreach Center in Grand Rapids. University of Minnesota researchers, staff, and Extension Educators and volunteers will be on hand to give guided tours and answer questions.
Wagon Tours 3 -7 p.m.: Take a ride on a wagon and see the research being conducted.
Apple Orchard Tours 3:30 & 5:30 p.m.: Take a ride on a bus to NCROC’s Orchard and learn about apple research from Professor Jim Luby.
Walk through NCROC’s administration and equipment buildings to visit a variety of informational booths, including the Extension Horticulture Educators plant diagnostic booth, Itasca Waters booth, Master Gardeners, 4-H youth development. Learn about topics such as invasive species, jumping worms, tree research for trees to survive a warmer climate, and much more.
Explore the U of M Bell Museum’s Exploradome led by the museum’s expert staff who will bring you into a unique, immersive environment where you will cruise the cosmos in this portable planetarium that travels through the state of Minnesota.
For the kids, find Goldy Gopher who will be hidden through the property. Take your picture with him and get prizes! Walk through a giant storybook for a family reading experience.
U of M North Central Research and Outreach Center is located at 1861 E US Highway 169, Grand Rapids. For more information call 218-327-4490 ext. 2001, or email lstanley@umn.edu.
