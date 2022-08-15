The public is invited on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. to Visitors Day 2022 at the North Central Research and Outreach Center in Grand Rapids. University of Minnesota researchers, staff, and Extension Educators and volunteers will be on hand to give guided tours and answer questions.

Wagon Tours 3 -7 p.m.: Take a ride on a wagon and see the research being conducted.

