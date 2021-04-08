The University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development is offering FREE webinars April - June around the topics of Financial Parenting and Feeding Your Child. In addition, there are a few stand-alone webinars and a series of webinars being offered in Spanish. Check out these offerings for April:

Financial Parenting Series 

April 27 - Financial parenting and youth financial wellbeing; 4 - 5 p.m. or 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. 

Feeding Your Child Series  

April 28 - First Foods (ages 0 - 2); 11 - 11:30 a.m. 

Spanish Webinar Series

April 15 - Estrategias para crear una vivienda más saludable; 6-7 p.m. 

April 29 - Fundamentos para el exito escolar.:Cómo apoyar a sus hijos en tiempos difíciles; 6 - 7:30 pm 

Stand-alone Webinars 

April 15 -  Keep On Keeping On: Families Adapting to Change; 7 - 8 p.m.

For more online programs: Check out our UMN Extension Family News online at https://extension.umn.edu/families-and-youth/family-news to stay current with information, resources, and programming.  Also, follow us on Facebook and Twitter @UMNExtFD. To find additional online offerings from all Extension program areas, visit the University of Minnesota Extension online education & courses page at https://extension.umn.edu/

New to online programs? Our online webinars are offered using Zoom. If you have not used Zoom before, visit this resource https://it.umn.edu/services-technologies/how-tos/zoom-join-or-test-audio-video

