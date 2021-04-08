The University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development is offering FREE webinars April - June around the topics of Financial Parenting and Feeding Your Child. In addition, there are a few stand-alone webinars and a series of webinars being offered in Spanish. Check out these offerings for April:
Financial Parenting Series
April 27 - Financial parenting and youth financial wellbeing; 4 - 5 p.m. or 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Feeding Your Child Series
April 28 - First Foods (ages 0 - 2); 11 - 11:30 a.m.
Spanish Webinar Series
April 15 - Estrategias para crear una vivienda más saludable; 6-7 p.m.
April 29 - Fundamentos para el exito escolar.:Cómo apoyar a sus hijos en tiempos difíciles; 6 - 7:30 pm
Stand-alone Webinars
April 15 - Keep On Keeping On: Families Adapting to Change; 7 - 8 p.m.
For more online programs: Check out our UMN Extension Family News online at https://extension.umn.edu/families-and-youth/family-news to stay current with information, resources, and programming. Also, follow us on Facebook and Twitter @UMNExtFD. To find additional online offerings from all Extension program areas, visit the University of Minnesota Extension online education & courses page at https://extension.umn.edu/
New to online programs? Our online webinars are offered using Zoom. If you have not used Zoom before, visit this resource https://it.umn.edu/services-technologies/how-tos/zoom-join-or-test-audio-video
