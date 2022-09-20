Recovery month is a national observance held every September. Started in 1989, Recovery Month educates Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.
There are an estimated 20 million Americans whose lives have been transformed through recovery. Since these successes often go unnoticed by the broader population, Recovery Month provides a vehicle for everyone to celebrate these accomplishments. Every September, tens of thousands of recovery programs around the country celebrate recovery month.
The theme for the 2022 Recovery Month is, “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.” This theme reminds people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together.
While substance abuse and mental health services are nothing new, the stigma attached to them remains. Recovery Month provides not only an opportunity to help eliminate the stigma but to demonstrate the human face behind the disease. The month serves as a celebration of the steps taken to improve access, information, and treatment.
On a local level, people are coming together for the first annual United We Walk Recovery 5K. Held this Friday, Sept. 23, . registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Kessler Wellness Center followed by the walk beginning at 10 a.m. with lunch provided, raffles throughout the day and speakers sharing their experience, strength, and hope.
This walk is the first of many to come of local agencies coming together in effort to support individuals recovering from a variety of things including substance use, mental health, co-occurring disorders or trauma they have experienced,” explained Jessica Mohn, with the Hope House which is partnering with the Kessler Wellness Center and Mission Restart to provide this event to gain local support and to show individuals that the community recognizes their efforts in recovery. Currently, Lake Place Retreat, Wellness in the Woods, 4U care, Bending Brushes and First Evangelical Church have stepped up to show their
support for local community members striving to heal themselves and remain strong in their efforts to change. Each year the planning committee will choose a different project or organization to support their efforts in building resources for the recovering community members.
The event is still looking for donations and local support for this year’s chosen organization. For 2022, the committee has chosen to support Mission Restart, a new local nonprofit aspiring to create resources for local community members who have been affected by substance use. The vision of this organization is to provide services including community nonclinical recovery support services. It is designed to help clients who are in recovery but still struggling along with those affected connect to services and gain support..This includes a 24-hour support line and assistance with professional and individual development for those affected by substance use disorder.
Mission Restart will also work to reduce stigma by organizing community outreach and education for substance use and harm reduction. More information about the organization and its efforts will be available on the day of the walk or by contacting Cynthiat@missionrestart.net or by calling 218-999-4066.
“The hope is to engage others through efforts to support these members of our community because united we recover together,” added Mohn.
