Recovery month is a national observance held every September.  Started in 1989, Recovery Month educates Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.

There are an estimated 20 million Americans whose lives have been transformed through recovery. Since these successes often go unnoticed by the broader population, Recovery Month provides a vehicle for everyone to celebrate these accomplishments. Every September, tens of thousands of recovery programs around the country celebrate recovery month. 

