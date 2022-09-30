United Way welcomes Community Impact Coordinator Breanne Cipriano

United Way of 1000 Lakes is excited to announce that Breanne (Bre) Cipriano (she/her) has come on board as the organization’s Community Impact Coordinator. Originally from Littlefork, MN, she joins with a B.A. in Family and Consumer Sciences and years of experience working in education and hospitality.
As Community Impact Coordinator, a new role within the organization, Cipriano will coordinate and direct United Way’s community impact programming, promote advocacy and volunteerism, and foster partnerships with local nonprofit organizations and other community partners.
“Bre brings a deep passion for making an impact and a genuine enthusiasm for getting involved in her community,” says United Way executive director Kim Brink Smith. “We’re thrilled to have her on our staff as we move forward with our new community impact strategies.”
Prior to joining United Way, Cipriano worked in education, spending time as a paraprofessional, extracurricular advisor, and high school teacher in three different school districts. Her aptitude for connecting with her community is evident in her history, as she’s taken part in food distribution projects and emergency response exercises, worked as a technology specialist at her church, and recently directed a community theater play.
A newcomer to the Grand Rapids area, Cipriano enjoys taking advantage of the outdoor adventures the region has to offer, and can be found hiking, spending time on the lake, and visiting pumpkin patches, strawberry farms, and farmers’ markets.
Please join United Way in welcoming and getting to know Cipriano. She can be reached at bre@uwlakes.org or at 218-999-7570.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.