United Way welcomes Community Impact Coordinator Breanne Cipriano

Breanne Cipriano

United Way of 1000 Lakes is excited to announce that Breanne (Bre) Cipriano (she/her) has come on board as the organization’s Community Impact Coordinator. Originally from Littlefork, MN, she joins with a B.A. in Family and Consumer Sciences and years of experience working in education and hospitality. 

As Community Impact Coordinator, a new role within the organization, Cipriano will coordinate and direct United Way’s community impact programming, promote advocacy and volunteerism, and foster partnerships with local nonprofit organizations and other community partners.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments