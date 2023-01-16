United Way volunteers

Photos by Jordan Weis 

Cheryl Shepherd (right), a volunteer with Grace House, received last year's Volunteer of the Year award at United Way's annual campaign celebration, while Linda Foss (right), who volunteers with ElderCircle, was an award finalist.

Each year, United Way of 1000 Lakes recognizes outstanding community members who dedicate their personal time to improving Itasca-area communities. Presented annually, the Volunteer of the Year Award goes to an individual who makes a substantial impact through time and talent.

Nonprofit and community organizations operating in and around Itasca County are invited to nominate volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their service for this year’s award. Previously open only to United Way-funded partner agencies, 2023 is the first year volunteers with organizations not affiliated with United Way are eligible for the award. Volunteer recognition awards are one facet of United Way’s strategy to support increased volunteerism in the region, which also includes initiatives like Bonfire, an online volunteer portal (accessible at volunteer.uwlakes.org), and the Volunteer Coordinators Network (VCN), a collaborative of volunteer management professionals. 


