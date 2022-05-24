United Way thanks community with free concert at Rapids Brewing May 26

United Way will be hosting a free concert on May 26 at Rapids Brewing Co. Blues rock band The 4onthefloor will be taking the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. The concert is open to the public and all are invited to attend.
“This is our way of thanking our incredible partners, volunteers, and supporters,” says United Way Executive Director Kim Brink Smith. “We’re excited to come together and celebrate our collective power to make a difference in the place where we love to live, work, and play.”
Based in Minneapolis, The 4onthefloor has been traversing the globe for over a decade, bringing their shows to roadhouses, festivals, stadiums, and backyards and sharing stages with ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, Trampled by Turtles, and other acts.
“It's always such a joy to bring our rock’n’roll to Grand Rapids,” says frontman Gabriel Douglas. “We aren’t weathermen, yet there will be a fun front warning in effect. Make sure to grab your dancing shoes on the way out the door on Thursday, May 26 - you’ll need them!”
The concert is preceded by United Way’s annual Community Celebration, which takes place earlier in the evening at the Timberlake Lodge. The event provides a chance to reflect on the work that the nonprofit’s supporters have helped accomplish over the past months and spotlights the contributions of area businesses and dedicated individuals. Also free and open to the public, tickets to the Celebration, which includes a social hour and awards presentation, can be reserved online at uwlakes.org or by calling 218-999-9001.
