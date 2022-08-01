United Way of 1000 Lakes is once again partnering with Target in Grand Rapids to “Stuff the Bus” for local students. For one week in August, community members will be able to drop off school supplies donations at a bus parked in Target’s parking lot, located at 2140 S Pokegama Avenue. Volunteers and Target staff will be on-site 3 - 7 p.m. August 8th - 12th, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on August 13th and 14th.
Donated supplies will be packed by volunteers into grade-appropriate backpacks and distributed to students who live or attend school in United Way’s service area, which includes Bigfork, Bover/Coleraine, Deer River, Hill City, and Grand Rapids schools. Parents, teachers, youth support workers, and other caring adults can request backpacks, as well as personal care packages, online at uwlakes.org/stuff-the-bus. Teachers can also request supplies for their classroom by emailing info@uwlakes.org or calling United Way at 218-999-7570.
Bringing supplies to the bus in August isn’t the only way to support the region-wide school supply drive, which annually equips preschool through high school students with the tools they need to learn. School supplies will also be collected at community dropbox sites throughout July and August, and donors can also elect to shop from an online wishlist or make a financial contribution by texting LAKES to 26989. Supporters are also invited to volunteer to pack backpacks at Klockow Brewing Company on Aug. 18.
“Donating school supplies affects not only the student, but their whole family,” says United Way Executive Director Kim Brink Smith. “The cost of school supplies can add up, creating additional challenges for an already cost-burdened family. Having everything on a school supply list taken care of relieves this burden, and helps the student start school in the fall confident and ready to focus on learning.”
To learn more about United Way’s Stuff the Bus School Supplies Drive and how you can play your part, visit uwlakes.org/stuff-the-bus.
Schedule of Events
Donation Drop Off: Aug. 8 - 12, 3 - 7 p.m.; Aug. 13 - 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Target (2140 S Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids)
Backpack Packing Party: Aug. 18, 3 – 7 p.m., at Klockow Brewing Company (36 SE 10th St, Grand Rapids)
How You Can Help
• Collect supplies at your church, organization, civic group, or business. Call 218-999-7570 or visit volunteer.uwlakes.org to get started.
• Donate new, unopened school supplies at Target the week of Aug. 8 - 14 or at a community dropbox site. Visit uwlakes.org/stuff-the-bus for a comprehensive supply list and a list of dropbox locations.
• Shop online from a Target registry and have items shipped straight to United Way. Find the registry at uwlakes.org/stuff-the-bus.
• Sponsor a virtual backpack by texting LAKES to 26989 and selecting “Stuff the Bus” from the dropdown menu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.