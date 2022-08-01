United Way of 1000 Lakes is once again partnering with Target in Grand Rapids to “Stuff the Bus” for local students. For one week in August, community members will be able to drop off school supplies donations at a bus parked in Target’s parking lot, located at 2140 S Pokegama Avenue. Volunteers and Target staff will be on-site 3 - 7 p.m. August 8th - 12th, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on August 13th and 14th.

Donated supplies will be packed by volunteers into grade-appropriate backpacks and distributed to students who live or attend school in United Way’s service area, which includes Bigfork, Bover/Coleraine, Deer River, Hill City, and Grand Rapids schools. Parents, teachers, youth support workers, and other caring adults can request backpacks, as well as personal care packages, online at uwlakes.org/stuff-the-bus. Teachers can also request supplies for their classroom by emailing info@uwlakes.org or calling United Way at 218-999-7570.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments