United Way selects Day of Action site

United Way of 1000 Lakes is excited to announce that the city of Bovey has been selected as this year’s Day of Action project site.
Day of Action, now in its ninth year, brings together volunteers from all over the Itasca area to complete revitalization, outreach, and minor maintenance projects in area neighborhoods. This year sees the return to a traditional one-day event, after last year’s projects were spread out over several days to adhere to health and safety guidelines.
United Way will again partner with Itasca County Habitat for Humanity and Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA), as well as the City of Bovey. Habitat will work with local homeowners to complete minor repair, maintenance, and landscaping projects through its Home Preservation program, while CEDA will work with small business owners and city leadership to plan the refurbishment of storefronts and public spaces. With the support of the city council, Day of Action projects will complement plans for the city’s development, including the extension of the Bovey City Park.
“I am extremely excited that Bovey was selected as the Day of Action Community this year,” says Sarah Carling, Community and Business Development Specialist (CEDA). “There are so many great projects just getting started in town and the Day of Action will help kick off this positive project momentum...This project is the ignition switch for additional plans that will continue to support future revitalization opportunities.”
The annual volunteer event aims to engage volunteers of all ages and skill levels in working together to make a direct impact on the communities where they live, work, and play. The program also helps homeowners take care of their homes and live independently by connecting them with community resources.
Day of Action will take place on Monday, June 21st, in downtown Bovey. Volunteer groups and individuals alike are welcome to take part. Volunteers can sign up to take part on Bonfire, the Itasca area’s online volunteer platform powered by United Way, at volunteer.uwlakes.org. Anyone with questions or seeking to submit a project request is invited to contact United Way at 218-999-7570.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.