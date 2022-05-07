United Way of 1,000 Lakes will hold its annual Campaign Celebration and ‘Best of’ Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids.
One of the organization’s signature events, the yearly Celebration marks the culmination of United Way’s fundraising season. After a video series took the place of last year’s celebration to accommodate health and safety guidelines, the organization and its supporters are eager to return to the traditional event.
“We’re thrilled to be able to gather in person again this May,” says Kimberly Brink Smith, United Way’s Executive Director. “This event allows us to thank all of those who’ve supported us throughout the year and highlight what’s possible when we all work together. We’re glad to be able to welcome donors, volunteers, and members of our community to this year’s Celebration.”
The event will begin with a networking social hour featuring live music by the Minneapolis-based band The 4onthefloor, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. At 5:30 p.m., the evening’s programming will begin, featuring highlights from the past year and award presentations to United Way partners, supporters, and community volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to making an impact.
New this year, the celebration will be followed by an afterparty at Rapids Brewing Co., where The 4onthefloor will be playing a free concert for the community from 7-10 p.m.
“Bringing everyone together for a concert provides a chance for us to celebrate everything we’ve accomplished and the challenges we’ve overcome in the past two years,” says Brink Smith. “We’re grateful to be part of such a strong community that truly cares for each other.”
General admission to the Campaign Celebration is free, though reservations are required. Seats can be reserved at uwlakes.org/campaign-celebration or by calling 218-999-7570. Table sponsorships are available to those who would like to reserve a table for their party. To book a table package, which includes priority seating at both the Campaign Celebration and concert, visit uwlakes.org/campaign-celebration/#rsvp or call 218-999-7570.
This event is free and open to the community thanks to the generosity of sponsors including Paul Bunyan Communications (Platinum); Park State Bank (Gold); and table sponsors Edward Jones Financial Advisor - Danielle Witherill, Frame Up, and Grand Dental Center. Groups, organizations, and individuals looking to support United Way through sponsorship can learn more at uwlakes.org/campaign-celebration/#sponsorship.
