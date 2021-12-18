It was a challenging year for many, yet many found new ways to step up and support one another. With the end of 2021 approaching, many are looking at ways to give back to the communities that have supported them.
Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) is the latest organization to step up with a generous matching gift to this year’s Be the Light campaign, which aims to spread light, love, and hope in the new year.
“We are excited to become part of the Cohasset and broader Minnesota community,” says Brian Carlson, President of Huber Engineered Woods. “This matching gift is a reflection of HEW’s long-standing commitment to do good in the communities where we operate and where our employees live and work.”
Now through December 31, 2021, gifts to the campaign will be matched by Huber Engineered Woods dollar for dollar, up to $15,000. Donations made through the mail, United Way of 1000 Lakes’ website, or telephone calls through the end of the year are eligible to be matched.
Funds raised through the challenge will support United Way’s grants program, helping to sustain funding to 20 small- and mid-sized nonprofit agencies that address the education, health, financial, and basic needs of people across greater Itasca County. From providing safe transitional shelter or a warm meal to helping in a crisis or preparing children to be the leaders of tomorrow, together, these programs help people manage through hard times and position them to bounce back.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Huber Engineered Woods to our United Way family,” says Kimberly Brink Smith, United Way Executive Director. “Their support fuels our work, creating a community where everyone has what they need to thrive. We look forward to working together to build a better and stronger Itasca area.”
Any dollar amount may count toward the matching gift challenge. To donate, text LAKES to 26989; visit uwlakes.org/#donate; call 218-999-7570; or mail a check (dated no later than December 31, 2021) to United Way of 1000 Lakes at 350 NW 1st Ave., Suite A, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
United Way will be posting progress toward the goal on various social media platforms and on their website at uwlakes.org/be-the-light.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.