United Way Lumberjack Mile & 5K returns September 10

United Way of 1000 Lakes announces the return of the Lumberjack Mile & 5K on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The event will add to the festivities of the weekend, which includes the second Grand Rapids Riverfest, a downtown music festival featuring Wilco, Chastity Brown, Shovels & Rope, and local favorite Wild Horses.
The Lumberjack Mile & 5K, now in its sixth year, is a lumberjack-themed fun run and one-mile walk that benefits United Way of 1000 Lakes. Kicking off at the KAXE Radio Amphitheatre in downtown Grand Rapids, the course takes participants on a scenic route alongside the Mississippi River, giving runners and walkers the chance to view several public art pieces along the way. Race participants are encouraged to “wear their Lumberjack best,” with many traditionally donning flannel and fake beards. United Way recognizes the best-dressed lumberjacks with an award following the race, as well as recognizing top finishers in the mile and 5K divisions. Participants may also opt to register virtually and complete the run or walk on their own time, giving those who care about the Itasca area all over the world the chance to channel their flannel in support of the community they care about.
“We’re excited to welcome back our supporters for another fun run,” said Kimberly Brink Smith, United Way’s Executive Director. “The Lumberjack Mile & 5K is one of the events that allows us to continue making an impact in the lives of people throughout the northland.”
Race entry ranges from $30-$40 for adults and $20 - $30 for children, with early bird rates available through August 13th. The race packet, guaranteed to early registrants, includes a limited-edition, collectible T-shirt designed by Jenny Farber of Chaotic Beauty Artistry (a Grand Rapids-based artist) and a ticket for a drink from a local brewery. New this year is a dog division, which allows runners to bring their canine companions along them on their walk or run. For a $10 fee, participating dogs will receive a custom Lumberjack bandana.
For more information on the race and to register, visit uwlakes.org/lumberjack or contact United Way at 218-999-7570.
Proceeds from the event will support United Way’s work in the greater Itasca area, including their community investment grant program, which annually provides support to 20 small- and mid-sized agencies that help families and individuals meet their basic needs, achieve financial stability and independence, reach educational goals, and live healthy lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.