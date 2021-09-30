United Way of 1000 Lakes recently held its fifth-annual Lumberjack Mile & 5K on Sept. 10, with more than 150 participants and volunteers joining in-person and virtually.
The themed fun run, held at the KAXE Amphitheatre, featured live music by Minnesota musicians Josh Palmi and Trapper, post-run beverages by Klockow Brewing Company, and a visit from local food truck The Green Door Cafe. Participants celebrated the occasion by donning flannel, wool, and Lumberjack beards in the hope of taking home the prize for best-dressed.
The award for the best-dressed Lumberjack was granted to Rick Moren and Pejah Reichensperger, whose Lumberjack beards helped clinch the top spots. Prizes were also awarded to top finishers in the mile and 5K categories, with Scarlett Newton coming in first place in the one-mile race and Eddie Carlson finishing first in the 5K.
The Lumberjack Mile & 5K was generously sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications at the Platinum level; ASV Holdings, Inc., Deerwood Bank, Edward Jones, and Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital at the Gold Level; and Arrow Embroidery, Dale’s Auto Body, and Super One Foods at the Silver level.
Funds raised help set the pace for United Way’s annual campaign, Helping Here, which provides grants to local programs and initiatives that address the health, education, financial, and basic needs of children and adults throughout the Itasca area. The campaign raises nearly $300K each year with numerous giving and volunteer opportunities available including community events, payroll deductions, direct, and recurring gifts. Each donation made through United Way of 1000 Lakes is tax deductible and directly impacts 1-in-3 people living in the Itasca area.
Community members interested in connecting with United Way through events, volunteering, and more are invited to visit uwlakes.org to learn more. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit their website or text LAKES to 26989. Checks can also be mailed or dropped off at United Way (350 NW 1St Ave., Suite A, Grand Rapids). Call 218-999-7570, for information about starting an employee giving program at your company, bill-me and monthly giving options, as well as stock and security gifts.
