Community members can support Itasca-area families by packing health and hygiene care packages, which will be distributed through United Way and the Itasca area's network of nonprofits. In November, United Way of 1000 Lakes is running a Health & Hygiene Drive, which collects and distributes personal and household care necessities to local families.

In November, United Way of 1000 Lakes launched its tenth annual Health & Hygiene Drive. Previously held in June, the drive collects and distributes basic health and hygiene items and prepaid gas cards to help families meet their personal and household care needs.

“With inflation making it more difficult for families to afford everyday items, and this being the time of year that energy costs go up for families heating their homes, we hope that providing some essentials to those who need them might relieve some cost burden,” says Kim Brink Smith, United Way’s executive director.


