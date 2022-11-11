Community members can support Itasca-area families by packing health and hygiene care packages, which will be distributed through United Way and the Itasca area's network of nonprofits. In November, United Way of 1000 Lakes is running a Health & Hygiene Drive, which collects and distributes personal and household care necessities to local families.
In November, United Way of 1000 Lakes launched its tenth annual Health & Hygiene Drive. Previously held in June, the drive collects and distributes basic health and hygiene items and prepaid gas cards to help families meet their personal and household care needs.
“With inflation making it more difficult for families to afford everyday items, and this being the time of year that energy costs go up for families heating their homes, we hope that providing some essentials to those who need them might relieve some cost burden,” says Kim Brink Smith, United Way’s executive director.
Community members are invited to donate new, unused personal care items for infants, children, and adults, as well as household items like laundry detergent, disinfecting wipes, and hand soap at various drop-off locations. Supporters who want to get more involved can assemble and donate personal and household care packs, which will be distributed to families in need through the Itasca area’s nonprofit network. Individuals, groups, or companies can sign up at uwlakes.org/hygiene-drive and download an instructions toolkit.
Ways you can help:
Donate personal care items at a community dropbox, the locations of which include AmeriPrise Financial (Jennifer Bymark’s office, Grand Rapids); the Children’s Discovery Museum (Grand Rapids), Compass North (Grand Rapids); Deerwood Bank (Grand Rapids); the Itasca County Family YMCA (Grand Rapids); KOOTASCA’s offices (Central Square Mall, Grand Rapids); Northern Star Co-op Convenience Center (Deer River); Woodland Bank (Hill City); and United Way of 1000 Lakes (Grand Rapids).
Host a dropbox at your church, organization, civic group, or business. Collect much-needed care items throughout the month, and deliver items to United Way by Friday, Dec. 9.
Pack personal care packs at home, or plan a packing party! Purchase items and place them in a Ziploc bag, laundry basket, or plastic tote. Sign up and find instructions at uwlakes.org/hygiene-drive.
Text LAKES to 26989 and select “Health, Hygiene, and Basic Needs” to sponsor a virtual package.
