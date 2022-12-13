United Way announces “Be the Light” giving challenge

United Way of 1000 Lakes is closing out 2022 in a big way: by aiming to raise $22,000 for the community by the end of the year.

The nonprofit organization is calling on community members to “Be the Light” and bring hope, resources, and opportunity to the Itasca area by making a donation of any amount to United Way. For 60 years, United Way has worked to meet the changing needs of local families, work made possible thanks to the support and generosity of the community. As our region faces rising inflation and other challenges, community support remains vital in ensuring that the organization can continue investing in a strong network of nonprofit programs and services.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments