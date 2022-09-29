On Sunday, Oct. 2, three area professionals come to the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship to share their roles to help children and youth who are at-risk and all kids flourish and keep our communities safe. The three come with vast experience in past and current positions: Rich Marcis (North Homes social worker in the elementary schools), Lori Kangas-Olson (director of the Boys and Girls Club), and Tanis Henderson (Grand Rapids High School counselor).
This panel is the first of a series called Just and Safe Society that will be presented at the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship in 2022-23. In the Just and Safe Society series professionals from education, human services, law enforcement, the jail, the courts, and other agencies in our community will explain what they do and what obstacles and opportunities they see to make our community and region as safe, secure, and flourishing as possible. Sunday’s program focuses on learning what our community does to prevent crime and intervene with young people to help them develop and grow up into flourishing adults. The program will be in the second hour of the service.
As a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA), the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship supports and affirms the UUA Seven Principles, which include treating all with compassion and justice, seeking truth and meaning, promoting peace and honoring the democratic process, and respecting the interdependent web of life. Our spirituality is unbounded, drawing from scripture and science, nature and philosophy, personal experience and ancient tradition.
Services are 10 a.m.-12 noon Sundays, September to May, at the Unitarian Chapel, except for an outdoors service the fourth Sunday every other month, at a place to be announced. The Unitarian Chapel and meditation trail are located in the pine woods at 3906 East Highway 169, Grand Rapids. More information is at www.itascaunitarianfellowship.org and on Facebook. All attendees of Chapel services must be vaccinated and masks are recommended. Visitors are welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.