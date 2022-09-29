On Sunday, Oct. 2, three area professionals come to the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship to share their roles to help children and youth who are at-risk and all kids flourish and keep our communities safe. The three come with vast experience in past and current positions: Rich Marcis (North Homes social worker in the elementary schools), Lori Kangas-Olson (director of the Boys and Girls Club), and Tanis Henderson (Grand Rapids High School counselor).

This panel is the first of a series called Just and Safe Society that will be presented at the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship in 2022-23. In the Just and Safe Society series professionals from education, human services, law enforcement, the jail, the courts, and other agencies in our community will explain what they do and what obstacles and opportunities they see to make our community and region as safe, secure, and flourishing as possible. Sunday’s program focuses on learning what our community does to prevent crime and intervene with young people to help them develop and grow up into flourishing adults. The program will be in the second hour of the service. 

