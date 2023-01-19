Forest tax

USDA photo by Maria Janowiak

A northern hardwood forest. Each year, the Forest Service and its partners release the publication Tax Tips for Forest Landowners. The educational resource is an overview with examples to help landowners understand the tax classifications and provisions when reporting income from timber sales. 

Tax implications for forest landowners depend on the activity or activities on your land. Tax Tips for Forest Landowners: 2022 Tax Year can help forest owners understand the basics of forest-related federal tax provisions and how that relates to income tax planning.

Tax Tips for Forest Landowners is an annual information and educational publication developed by the Forest Service in partnership with the Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources, University of Georgia, and the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension at the University of Florida.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments