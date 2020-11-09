IRON RANGE — As recently as last week, United Steelworkers District 11 Staff Representative John Arbogast was readying union leaders to invite Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman to a press conference meant to voice support for hundreds of Keewatin Taconite employees laid off in the spring.
Some of the junior employees — about 200 of them — had already lost their health benefits and were forced to find jobs elsewhere, including at Minntac and United Taconite. Others remained out of work and were set to lose their health benefits this month and were fearing their unemployment checks would get cut come December.
“We were going to push for an unemployment extension,” Arbogast told the Mesabi Tribune in a phone interview Friday. He paused. “But thank God that press conference was canceled.”
Turns out U.S. Steel on Thursday announced it would reopen Keetac and call back 375 workers who were laid off in April due to a drop in steel prices amid the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to fill 400 positions to restart operations in mid-December.
U.S. Steel CEO Dave Burritt last week told investors company officials were considering kickstarting Keetac’s iron ore pellet facility to increase inventory before the Great Lakes shipping season ended. Keetac produces 6 million tons of taconite pellets annually.
Arbogast said he learned of the decision that morning before jumping on that conference call with leaders from U.S. Steel, Keetac and Minntac. “There’s still two blast furnaces down for U.S. Steel” in Illinois and Michigan, he said. “But the inventory is low and U.S. Steel needs more pellets. So, everyone is going back to work.”
At least 1,750 workers were laid off earlier this year as mines idled or cut back production.
In mid-April, Cleveland-Cliffs became the first mining company to have an operation fall, as the company announced the idling of Northshore Mining in Silver Bay and Babbitt until August. At least 470 of its 570 employees were laid off. The next day, U.S. Steel representatives said they would idle the Keetac mine and processing facility and lay off 375 of its 423 employees, without a solid idea of when work would again become available, calling the shutdown indefinite. Next up, Hibbing Taconite, run by ArcelorMittal, made public its closure. About 650 employees were laid off.
Then in May, U.S. Steel-owned Minntac became the fourth of six mines on the Range to say it would lay off workers. Although the mine would still operate, at least 260 employees were without jobs.
Despite the economic dip in the mining industry, Cleveland-Cliffs’ United Taconite and ArcelorMittal’s Minorca Mine managed to stay in full operations.
Minntac and Northshore mines reopened at the end of July, followed by HibTac. In August, U.S. Steel representatives said in an earning call that two of its blast furnaces will remain shut down for the remainder of the year.
At that time, Dan Pierce, president of United Steelworkers Local 2660, stressed the fact that 340 out of 390 Keewatin workers were still being laid off and having to adapt to the expiration of their weekly $600 boosts from the federal government. Some had turned to other jobs in the region.
He was most worried about the loss of medical insurance. Workers with less than two years lost their insurance the month following the idle, Pierce said. He told those with 10 years they should expect to lose their insurance after six months. He told them they can now “go on their spouse’s insurance or find insurance on MNCare or outside entities.”
But now, with Keetac filling hundreds of positions, union members are once again able to return to their work and collect their own pay and health benefits. “With the holiday season you can’t get better news than that,” Arbogast said.
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday lauded U.S Steel’s decision to reopen the mine, which, in turn, would provide workers with health benefits. “This is a good day for the Iron Range and for an industry that’s a pillar of Minnesota’s economy,” Walz said in a statement. “The decision to reopen Keetac will restore hundreds of good-paying union jobs for Minnesotans in the Northland. I’m excited to see Minnesotans get back to work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.