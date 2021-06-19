U.S. Steel donates 42 acres for new N-K school

On June 16, the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board announced the donation of a 42-acre plot of land to the Nashwauk-Keewatin School District from the United States Steel Corporation. The site - located between Nashwauk and the O-Brien Reservoir - will be donated for a possible new school to replace the current century-old elementary and high school buildings.
“Thanks to U.S. Steel, the district is now one step closer to making a new school a reality. This generous donation is a big benefit for our communities,” said Lisa Peratalok, N-K School Board Chair.
School board members approved motions to accept the donation during their meeting on Wednesday. On behalf of the board, Peratalo and head of facility planning at N-K Schools Craig Menozzi, thanked U.S. Steel for its generosity and support for future students with a commemorative plaque by N-K Industrial Technology teacher, Joe Gabardi.
“U.S. Steel is proud to continue our support of public education in Minnesota through our donation of property for the proposed Nashwauk-Keewatin school project, which will benefit education for students and families located on the Iron Range. We value the communities where we live and work and we look forward to watching the progress on this site,” said Travis Kolari, Plant Manager, U.S. Steel Minnesota Ore.
The donation comes as the district continues to examine opportunities to address the challenges of its two school buildings. In the last year, assessments by third-party experts have identified maintenance and educational deficiencies that extend well beyond $40 million, clearly exceeding the district’s maintenance budget. The district has since been researching and developing a plan for the district’s buildings, which will eventually be presented in detail to voters in the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district.
The school district has been working with community leaders, Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci, area legislators and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) to explore the possibility of securing state financial assistance toward the construction of a new school.
“This donation from U.S. Steel is a fantastic show of support for the future of communities in Nashwauk Keewatin area. We look forward to reaching an agreement with IRRRB, similar to other area districts, that recognizes the work N-K has done to develop this important project,” said DeNucci.
“We’re making good progress on our mission to address the district’s needs,” said Peratalo. “We’ve spent over a year talking with hundreds of community members about how to improve local education. With land now in hand, we’re looking forward to the possibility of partnering with the IRRRB and other collaborators to make this project a reality.”
The district will continue to update residents on the progress of the planning process at NKSpartanStrong.org. Residents are encouraged to visit the website to learn more about the needs of the district’s buildings and the plans to address them.
Those with questions or suggestions should contact Craig Menozzi at cmenozzi@isd319.org or by phone at 952-240-5379.
