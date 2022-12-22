The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently reclassified the northern long-eared bat (Myotis septentrionalis) as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The species is facing a rapid decline in population due to the impacts of white-nose syndrome, an invasive fungus that most visibly grows on the nose of bats. 

White-nose syndrome impacts bat hibernation, causing them to wake up during the winter, use stored energy and deplete important fat reserves, often leading to starvation before spring. White-nose syndrome spreads rapidly and is devastating for bats that hibernate in large colonies during the winter. 


