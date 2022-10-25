The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a three-part webinar series titled: Essentials for the cattle owner with a day job. Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 and 17 from 8 to 9 p.m. CST. The webinar series will focus on topics designed to help cattle owners that have obligations other than cattle such as an off the farm job or crop farming. Farmers, 4-H members, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in beef cows are invited to attend.

Thursday, Nov. 3: Grazing strategies to reduce annual costs


