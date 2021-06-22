On June 14, 2021, a group of interdisciplinary traffic safety professionals including engineers, educators, enforcement and members of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners conducted a site visit at intersection County Road 57 and County Road 336 where there have recently been three fatalities caused by two serious accidents. The group discussed several engineering solutions for the intersection. Itasca County will utilize the recommendations of the group in determining next steps and the public can expect to see modifications in the future.
Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths is an interdisciplinary traffic safety program developed by the
Minnesota Department of Transportation, Health, and Public Safety. Itasca County has a robust Toward Zero Deaths coalition. It is composed of an interdisciplinary team of engineers, EMS, enforcement, judicial members, and education professionals who strive to reduce death and serious injuries on Itasca County roads. Itasca county TZD offers free educational training to businesses, churches, schools, employers, and community events to discuss behaviors related to motor vehicle crashes including impairment, distraction, speed and seatbelt use. A significant increase in fatal and serious injury crashes have occurred throughout the United States as well as Minnesota in 2020 and now again even higher in 2021. Groups that would like to learn more about safe driving practices and deadly trends across the US, may call Itasca County TZD Coalition Coordinator, Michelle O’Rourke, at 218-327-6724. Drive Smart, Stay Alive
Minnesota is seeing a significant increase in traffic fatalities in 2021, a deadly issue that started during the pandemic last year. A high number of speeding and unbuckled deaths are contributing to the overall increase in traffic fatalities, both last year and in 2021.
It takes all of us to help motorists get home safely at the end of the day
Make sure everyone is buckled before starting the vehicle.
Parents, set a good example by always buckling up.
Drive smart by parking the phone and putting all distractions away
Slow down. It’s the highway, not the raceway.
There’s no excuse when it comes to lining up a sober ride. With ride shares, taxis andfriends, nobody should ever get behind the wheel after drinking.
The 173 fatalities on Minnesota roads through June 10 is a 38 percent increase over last year at this time (125).
Speed is playing a significant role in the increased fatalities on Minnesota roads. The 69 speed related fatalities through June 10 compares with:
- 38 in 2020 through June 10.
- 25 in 2019 through June 10.
- 43 in 2018 through June 10.
- 37 in 2017 through June 10.
