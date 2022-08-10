Two lakes in Itasca County now have the latest in aquatic invasive species (AIS) prevention technology after new boat cleaning stations were installed. The stations are referred to as CDS Wayside Solar units and are used to stop the spread of Starry Stonewort. 

“AIS like Starry Stonewort can spread under ice and is an exceptionally dangerous AIS. It is expensive and difficult to manage with mechanical removal or chemicals, and easily spread by boaters. These new CD3 units will help prevent further spread by providing boaters with the tools they need to completely Clean, Drain and Dry as they leave the boat landing,” Jeff Forester, Executive Director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates (MLR) stated. “Use of the stations is an imperative containment strategy.” 

