Two lakes in Itasca County now have the latest in aquatic invasive species (AIS) prevention technology after new boat cleaning stations were installed. The stations are referred to as CDS Wayside Solar units and are used to stop the spread of Starry Stonewort.
“AIS like Starry Stonewort can spread under ice and is an exceptionally dangerous AIS. It is expensive and difficult to manage with mechanical removal or chemicals, and easily spread by boaters. These new CD3 units will help prevent further spread by providing boaters with the tools they need to completely Clean, Drain and Dry as they leave the boat landing,” Jeff Forester, Executive Director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates (MLR) stated. “Use of the stations is an imperative containment strategy.”
The CDS Wayside Solar units are manufactured by CD3 in the United States and are able to be used even in winter. The new boat cleaning stations will be installed in counties throughout the state of Minnesota at a total of 30 lakes.
Funding for these units comes out of the $1 million in funding that was approved in 2021 in the House and Senate Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRFT).
The ENRFT approved a plan to install a boat cleaning station at all lakes in Minnesota that have been found to have Starry Stonewort.
Counties set to receive these units include Beltrami (9 lakes), Wright (2 lakes), Meeker (2 lakes), Stearns (2 lakes), Pope (2 lakes), and Itasca (2 lakes). The Itasca County sites received their units on August 1 at the following two sites:
Mosomo access site on Cut Foot Sioux: entrance is at 45033 State Hwy 46, Deer River, Minn.
Lake Winnibigoshish, (W) Public Water Access Site: 38003 US Forest Service Road 2168, Minn.
The Starry Stonewort in a relatively new AIS to Minnesota that can cause a host of problems. According to a press release from MLR, the Starry Stonewort, “is perhaps the most concerning one in the state at present.”
Starry Stonewort is an algae and can grow anywhere from 2 to 25 feet deep on many substrates, although it is typically found on sand and gravel bottoms. This AIS grows best in the same temperature that signals panfish and bass reproduction and prefers high quality waters. There are numerous concerns about the spread of this AIS including economic impacts as many counties in Minnesota base much of their tourism on their lakes.
“In many of our rural counties, lake shore property makes up more than 50% of the tax base,” as stated in the MLR press release. “Thus, it poses significant risks to both lake ecology and local economies”
Lake Koronis in Stearns County had a 260-acre patch of the Starry Stonewort in 2015 that grew to cover thousands of acres along the shore by spring 2016. After finding the AIS, Lake Koronis spent over $800,000 to treat the infestation for the first few years. Annually, over $200,000 is now spent to keep the public access open for use on Lake Koronis.
“Research by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center shows that lakes within a 50- mile radius of an infested waterbody are at much higher risk of infestation,” Forester added. “By containing Starry stonewort in the few lakes where it already exists, we hope to protect all of the other lakes in counties most vulnerable to Starry Stonewort and other AIS.”
