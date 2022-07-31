Two Harbors welcomes Festival of Sail Tall Ships

The City of Two Harbors and its many partners will welcome the Festival of Sail Lake Superior Tall Ships events next week, Aug 4-7. Tall Ships Two Harbors 2022 has been designated by the United States Coast Guard as a Marine Event of National Significance (MENS). The MENS designation requires several security measures to be implemented to protect the attending public, event workers/volunteers, and visiting crews and ships. The public safety planning for this event includes numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies who have been working collectively over the last many months.
“There are many details and moving parts involved in bringing an event of this magnitude to our community and waterways, but I want the residents of Two Harbors and event-goers to know and understand, your safety has always been at the forefront of our planning and strategizing efforts,” said Chief Rick Hogenson, Two Harbors Police Department and Incident Commander for the events. “We have been working diligently to provide a well-planned, safe and successful experience for the community and visitors to enjoy. Collaboration has been the key to our planning efforts. We know these events attract a significant number of attendees, meaning additional traffic during the already busy summer season, and we ask for everyone’s patience and to plan ahead for delays if you’re traveling around the area. Whether you are attending the events or not, are on land or the water, we need everyone to respect traffic control and all event regulations and signage. We want this historic event to be a safe, positive experience for the whole community.”
