Twin Cities, Duluth nurses set 3-day strike starting Sept. 12

Photo by Kerem Yücel | MPR News Nurses at Hennepin County Medical Center hold an informational picket outside the hospital Monday, Aug. 22. On Thurasday, union leaders set a Sept. 12 strike date as contract negotiations continue.

The union representing some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth said Thursday it will launch a three-day strike against 16 hospitals starting Sept. 12.

The decision comes weeks after union leaders said their members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments