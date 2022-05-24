After two summers without Tuesday Summer Concerts due to COVID-19, the series is back. With high hopes and fingers crossed for continued health, the committee announces the 20th concert season. The season will feature a mix of familiar performers, some new faces, and familiar faces in new groupings. Concerts, held in area churches, run from 12-12:45 p.m. and are free of charge. There is a basket for free-will donations which are accepted, but never expected. Following the concert, lunches may be available for a fee.
The series will open on June 7 with its first concert at a church in Deer River, Bethany Lutheran. June is a fine time for a short road trip to hear Adessa & the Beat. The group has music for everyone with a bit of country, rock and pop. You will tap your feet and want to sing along with some favorites. The church is located at 33297 MN-6 in Deer River.
Returning to Grand Rapids, the next two concerts feature singer/songwriters performing original music as well as covers of folk favorites. June 14 Denise Minea will be at First Lutheran Church and June 21 Keith Soring, Adessa Cournoyer, and Emily Slaubaugh will be a Zion Lutheran Church. June 28 is at Grand Rapids Alliance Church offering instrumental gems from a trio of Lisa Borg, Heidi Wick, and Ross Larson on saxophone, French horn and piano.
After a break for the 4th of July, the music makes a lively return to the Methodist Church on July 12 with the Mama Mia trio of Katie Benes, Katie E. Smith, and Marina White doing songs from the hit movie and musical. On July 19 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cohasset hosts Kelly Manbeck, Leann Brenden and Friends doing country and folk songs. On July 26 music takes on a classical style as Magdalena Sas on cello and Mary Ellen Haupert on piano entertain at Community Presbyterian Church. Aug. 2 will find the Grosland Family Ensemble, three generations of musicians, performing family favorites at St. Andrew’s
Lutheran Church. Aug. 9 marks the return of Sisters in Song, an ensemble coordinated by Lenora Evans. They will be at Our Redeemer in Cohasset. August 16 will find the Grand Rapids Jazz Band filling Grand Rapids Assembly of God with music from the swing era. The season ends on Aug. 23 featuring Ross Larson performing a classical repertoire for piano. Larson is the recipient of a Concert Series scholarships in 2018 and 2019 and his prior concerts showed attendees that their donations had been well-spent.
This summer marks the 20th season of concerts. The Committee of Irene Eckert, Eileen Grosland, Kathy Goodwin, Darcey Reich, Anne Dimich, Carol Morrill, Cathy Shields, Linda Benge, and Karen Karls have been heartened by the response to the series. Folks expressed their sadness over the lack of concerts in 2020 and 2021 and joy when they heard the news that the music was back. The series offers local musicians, who volunteer their time, an opportunity to perform while local residents and tourists enjoy the wealth of talent in the area.
The free-will donations support a scholarship offered to an area music student who has
completed at least two years of post-secondary music education. After the season has ended and expenses are paid, donations are made to support music ministry at the host churches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.