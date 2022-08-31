Tuesday Summer Concert Series is a success

With eight hands playing on one piano the Tuesday Summer Concert Series wrapped up its 2022 season on Aug. 23. The season was a rousing success with more than 1,400 people attending 11 concerts. Some people attended a single concert, some were at every concert, but the consensus was that it was wonderful to be able to gather and enjoy live music again.
The series offered a diverse line-up of local musicians who donate their time and talent. Country, folk, classical, jazz, and show tunes all were represented in 2022 which was the 20th year for the concerts that were started to support local musicians while offering the community entertainment in a family-friendly setting.
Ross Larson, a freelance pianist and organist and previous Series Scholarship recipient, was the featured performer for his fifth appearance in the Summer Series. Larson had been scheduled to perform in 2020, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota; COVID canceled that plan as well as one for 2021. Larson said that he had to keep finding new guest performers to fulfill the concert billing. His guests for 2022 were Bonnie Kangas, well-known pianist; Adam Giebner, vocal music instructor at Grand Rapids High School and Director of Itasca Community Chorus; and Darcy Reich, part of the musical staff at Community Presbyterian Church and retired ISD 318 music instructor. After several single pieces, a couple duets, two pieces for six hands, the audience was treated to Galopmarche for eight hands which featured four pianists at one piano with rousing music and bit of silliness thrown in. It was a fitting and fanciful ending to a summer filled with wonderful music and happy audience members.
Following the music Carol Morrill of the Concert Committee thanked performers, host churches, and ICTV for filming the concerts. Special thanks went to Majestic Pines and River Grand for supporting the cost of the ICTV broadcasts. The audience was thanked for its attendance and ongoing financial support. At the end of the year a donation is given to the music programs of the host churches as well as the going to a scholarship for an area student who has completed at least two years in a college music program.
This year two scholarships were awarded. Sarah Mason, is pursuing a Masters in Wind Band Conducting and is a Graduate Assistant at James Madison University in Harrisburg, VA. Mason grew up in Grand Rapids and has been involved in music most of her life including Grand Rapids High School, Coleraine City Band, GR Players, and several Summer Concerts. She has a Bachelor’s in Instrumental Music from Concordia College and following graduation, served as the band director at Ely High School. She embraces the idea of serving the community through music and the arts and wants her future to include helping students get involved with music beyond their schools. Abby Mason Hussman accepted the scholarship in behalf of her sister.
The second scholarship was awarded to Madeline Starck of Deer River. Starck is pursuing a degree from Luther College in Music Composition and English Writing, graduating in 2023. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in music composition at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is involved in several music ensembles as well as Cathedral Choir at Luther. Carol Morrill read acceptance remarks from Starck in which she expressed gratitude that the Series exists bringing musicians and community members together. She said that as a composer and performer, the opportunity to share original compositions is rare. She gave special recognition to former music instructors Lenora Evans and Dave Myers for their encouragement. Myers accepted the award in her behalf.
Following the concert, committee members sighed with relief and accepted thanks from audience members. Surveys will be tallied and planning will begin for the 2023 season. The challenge is finding a mix of familiar favorites as well as introducing new musicians while offering a diverse mix of music. Committee members Linda Benje, Anne Dimich, Irene Eckert, Eileen Grosland, Karen Karls, Carol Morrill, Darcy Reich, and Cathy Shields may be contacted with suggestions for next year. They offer thanks to those who participated and supported the series.
