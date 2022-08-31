Tuesday Summer Concert Series is a success

Submitted photo

Playing eight hands on one piano are (from left) Adam Giebner, Ross Larson, Darcy Reich, Bonnie Kangas.

With eight hands playing on one piano the Tuesday Summer Concert Series wrapped up its 2022 season on Aug. 23. The season was a rousing success with more than 1,400 people attending 11 concerts. Some people attended a single concert, some were at every concert, but the consensus was that it was wonderful to be able to gather and enjoy live music again.

The series offered a diverse line-up of local musicians who donate their time and talent. Country, folk, classical, jazz, and show tunes all were represented in 2022 which was the 20th year for the concerts that were started to support local musicians while offering the community entertainment in a family-friendly setting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments