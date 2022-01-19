Itasca County Commissioner, Leo Trunt, of the third district announces that he will not seek re-election to a seventh term on the county board. Commissioner Trunt was first elected to the board in 1990. At that time, he served three terms and then took a break to spend time with aging parents and his wife, Edna and four teenagers. After that he was elected in 2010 and again in 2014 and 2018.
Over these years, Trunt has served on the Itasca Medical Center board, The Itasca County Health & Human Services board, Grand Village board and the Aitkin-Itasca-Koochiching Community Health board. He has also been an active member on the Arrowhead Counties Association board, the Arrowhead ProCare Insurance board, Northeast Waste Advisory Commission and the Laurentian R C & D commission. Commissioner Trunt also serves on various advisory committees such as the budget committee, the Risk Management committee, the Association of Minnesota Counties General Government committee and the Western Mesabi Mine Planning board that he also chairs. In the past,Trunt has represented Itasca County at the National Association of Counties (NACO) Legislative Conferences in Washington D. C. as well as at the AMC District 2 meetings and other AMC conferences.
“I am pleased with the progress Itasca County has made over the past several years. We have made improvements to Grand Village, the courthouse and have constructed a number of county road and bridge garages that were badly needed. We are now in the process of updating our jail and court facilities as well,” said Trunt. “In addition, the county board has taken on and have worked to resolve difficult issues such as the jail, the rising waters of legacy iron mine pits, solid waste disposal and the Blandin, Enbridge and opioid settlements.”
“It is a difficult balancing act trying to provide the services the people want and yet keeping the taxpayers in mind. There are so many needs and wants and the county board must make sound decisions as to whether the county should take on an issue or if we can afford it. I feel it is very important that a commissioner listen to his/her constituents. While a commissioner may advocate for his district it is also important to do what is right and try to move the county forward. The county must keep up its infrastructure, encourage community growth and help with things such as the current pandemic and its impact on businesses and people,” said Trunt.
Commissioner Trunt relates why he is not running for another term. “While I have enjoyed my time on the county board there comes a time when other things take priority. I want to spend more time with family and friends. I have a large ‘Bucket List’ of things I would like to see and do. I have enjoyed working with the fine people involved with our county government. We have a great county board and I have worked well with the current members as well as others in the past. From the excellent knowledge and friendship of the various department heads, elected officials, and to the front-line staff working hard to provide quality services to the public, I say, ‘Thank You!’ I still hope to be able to contribute to the community in other ways as time allows. I hope that I have kept the people’s faith in county government. It is my hope that, in some small way, I have helped to make Itasca County a better place in which to live.”
Commissioner Trunt lives in Swan River with his wife Edna, granddaughter Maiya and ‘Bonnie’ the faithful dog. He hopes to spend many years hunting, fishing and enjoying life to the fullest.
