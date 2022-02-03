At the Itasca County Board of Commissioners regular session meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Commissioner Leo Trunt was named Minnesota Fair Person of the Year.
At the meeting, Itasca County Fair Board Vice President Brian Carlson presented the board with a fair quilt for hanging in the Itasca County Courthouse. Carlson then presented the Fair Person of the Year award to Commissioner Trunt.
Carlson said that Trunt has been a friend of the fair for 25 years. Since Trunt joined the board in 1991, he has made many contributions to the Itasca County Fair, including cattle barn repairs, campground improvements, extending water lines, and securing stimulus funds for additional accessibility.
“Brian, I was thinking they were going to give this to you,” Trunt said. “It’s quite an honor.”
The Itasca County Fair was held Aug. 18-22 in 2021. This year, the fair will be held Aug. 17-21.
Frontline workers appreciation week
The County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of Jan. 24-31, 2022 as Frontline Workers Appreciation Week in Itasca County. The board voted 5-0 in favor of the proclamation.
“They deserve a big thank you for all that they’ve endured and all the issues that have come about,” Snyder said. “This board offers our thank you to each of them including our public health service.”
Board priorities
Chair Snyder provided information to the County Board regarding 2022 Objectives and Priorities.
Request for abatement
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided information regarding the request to approve the Penalty, Cost and Interest Abatement request from Bob Herdman (Eagle Properties) in the amount of $9,637.86 for parcel numbers: 88-007-1100, 1101, 1200, 1300, 1400; 88-007- 2100, 2200, 2400; 88-445-1500, 1600 including the requestor’s desire to withdraw said request.
Citizen input
Don Kuusinen provided citizen input urging Itasca County to pass a resolution similar to one passed by St. Louis County regarding the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease within deer populations.
According to Kuusinen, deer hunting has a $500 million impact on the state of Minnesota and there are about 259 deer farms in the state. The numbers he quoted are from the Duluth News Tribune and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Kuusinen said that the DNR is spending millions of dollars trying to curb the spread of the disease, but much of the regulations put a burden on hunters.
Kuusinen recommended halting the movement of deer from farm-to-farm, putting a hold on development of new farms, and buying out current farms.
“I would appreciate anything this county board can do that would expedite the legislature doing something in the next session,” Kuusinen said.
COVID-19 update
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit http://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-
Coronavirus-Information, or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
Other items
The board approved and authorized necessary signatures for the 2022-2024 ICHHSSA labor contract which represents the Health & Human Services Supervisors.
Commissioners adopted the resolution retaining Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP for legal services relating to Department of Human Services requests for proposals for certain state public health care programs.
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of Jan. 28, 2022, in the amount of $1,777,537.90.
The board approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for Jan. 2022, in the amount of $821,616.81
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve and authorize necessary signatures for the Local 1626 MOU regarding records deputy pay and probation period.
The board approved the Forest Service Road Project Agreement 22-RO-11090300-004 between Itasca County and the Chippewa National Forest Service and authorized the county engineer to sign the agreement.
Farewell to Perry Leone whose last day as a district forester with the land department will be Jan. 28, 2022 after 39+ years of service.
Consent agenda
Change the ARDC appointment from Terry Snyder to Leo Trunt for the term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
Approve a new tobacco license for Edwards Oil Inc, dba Lucky Seven General Stores located at 1515 NW 4th Street, Grand Rapids MN 55744.
Authorize IMCare director and county board chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Lisa Riggs APRN CNP LLC DBA Aquarius Health, behavioral health provider.
Approve the highway easement agreement for CSAH 7 right of way across WISCONSIN CENTRAL LTD. Railroad Right of Way to facilitate SAP 031-607-031 and authorize its execution.
Approve road easement exchange between tax-forfeited trust and private land owned by Erik and Amanda Nelson in Sections 8, 9 and 10, Twp 62, R22W under the terms set forth in the attached easements and authorize signature of the county auditor.
Adopt the resolution for the sale of tax-forfeited land to Balsam Township for a public purpose, which approves sale of the North 510 feet of the East 461.16 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NW SW), Section Eight (8), Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twentyfour (24) under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1a para. (b) for a price of $16,200.00 plus all associated costs.
Approve purchase agreement for acquisition of approximately 9.88 acres of land located in Balsam Township legally described as the South 330 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE SE), Section Twenty-six (26), Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty four (24), at a cost of $16,200.00 to be paid out of land replacement trust fund and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve a donation request by Robert G. Troumbly Enterprises, LLC for the donation of Outlot A, Highway 63 Commercial Park to the County of Itasca for public use, and authorize County Board Chair and staff to sign the attached donation agreement and necessary closing documents.
Approve modification to the 2018 Snowmobile Trail Challenge cost share agreement 18-CS11090300-022 between Itasca County and the U.S. Forest Service and authorize necessary signatures.
Adopt the resolution for final sponsorship of the grant-in-aid (GIA) Herb Brandstrom ATV/OHM Trail and authorize necessary signatures for the county-club agreement.
Approve signatures necessary to execute joint powers agreement to form the Aitkin-Itasca Mille Lacs Drug Task Force.
