In memoriam: Jerry Miner, 1935 - 2021
On Thursday, July 22, hundreds of people gathered at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to pay their respects to a man considered one of the Grand Rapids community’s most generous, supportive and wise business leaders. Jerry Miner passed away on July 12, 2021, but his influence in this community will live on for many years to come.
According to his obituary, Jerry graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1953 and married his High School sweetheart, Shirley Ann Washburn, on July 28, 1956. Together they raised one son and two daughters. Miner devoted his working life to the Grand Rapids grocery business, starting work for his father at age 14 at the Miner’s Grocery – Meats Tavern, later known as the west side Piggly Wiggly’s in 1960. The Piggly Wiggly’s later expanded to the south side of Grand Rapids in 1969 where he managed the grocery store later known as Miner’s Mega Mart in 1984 and Miner’s County Market in the 1990’s. He also converted the west side Piggly Wiggly’s to Jerry’s Warehouse Liquor in 1985. In 2000, Miner opened Cub Foods where he retired at the age of 81 in April 2017. Many customers have found memories of Miner bagging their groceries with a smile alongside his young employees - even into his later years.
Miner was involved in many community organizations including the Moose Club, Eagle’s Club, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Grand Rapids Jaycees, Grand Rapids Gun Club, Itasca Community College (ICC), ICC Foundation, IEDC and others.
In 2018, the City of Grand Rapids proclaimed Feb. 11-17 “Miner Week.” Dale “Spud” Adams, mayor at the time, read the proclamation:
“Throughout their lives, Jerry and Shirley quietly led valued efforts in the community contributing to numerous civic organizations and capital projects. The Miners have owned and operated grocery stores in Grand Rapids for more than 40 years, providing employment for generations and offering financial support toward the growth of local industry and economy as well as enhancement of area arts, recreation and education.”
The proclamation listed a small sample of Miners’ contributions to community including Hired Hands and MDI, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, ASV, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, St. Joseph’s Church and Kiesler Wellness Center, Itasca Community College Engineering, Myles Reif Performing Arts Center, IRA Civic Center and Pokegama Golf Course.
“My father was a remarkably simple man that met you with a smile either checking you out at the cash register or bagging your groceries. He loved to get to work by 8 a.m. each morning and leave between 5:30-6 p.m. every evening, basically six days a week - later on Sundays, but more than 360 days a year. He loved his time drinking coffee in the deli with those people who became a part of his daily routine over the many years he was in business,” says Crystal Serratore, Miner’s daughter. “What many of you might not know was he loved the outdoors, driving heavy equipment be it an ASV or Bobcat. He loved trapping and the simple quiet peace of the woods. He shared that love with his grandchildren, his friends and us kids. Our family thanks those who came to share their support for my mom and his family. We’d also would like to thank the community for the many years of support, even when Dad moved out of the public eye. Many times you could hear him saying ‘true story’ which was a favorite saying of his. He truly did love this community, his family and his friends. His life will be missed but not forgotten.”
Adams, now a Grand Rapids City Councilor, knew Miner for 65 years. When Adams was a young boy working on his family’s potato farm, he would bring the crops into Miner’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store to sell. Soon, Adams became Miner’s employee. He remembers appreciating how flexible Miner would be for his young employees who were involved in sports, allowing them to juggle their schedule to get to practice and games.
Later in life, as a local leader, Adams said, “Never once did I go to Jerry with an issue or concern for our schools, sports programs, health care and he said ‘no.’”
What was said at Miner’s funeral, Adams reiterated, “Jerry believed this community was very good to his family so he believed in giving back - and he was true to his word.”
The Miners gave so much with so little attention, that Adams said, many of the donations marked “anonymous” can be synonymous with the Miners.
Adams told of the time the Grand Rapids High School basketball team made it to state but the pep band could not accompany the team.
“So Jerry went out and paid for a band in the Twin Cities to come and play. He even provided the band with orange jerseys.”
Several other community leaders shared their thoughts and appreciation for Miner.
“Jerry was the most generous person I’ve ever run across. I can’t think of anyone who compares with Jerry,” said Steve Arbour, a retired banking executive, who worked in many small towns and among many local leaders.
Arbour met Miner in 1993 when he moved to town as president of a major local bank. With his involvement in local economic development, Arbour was very impressed with how Miner kept Grand Rapids open for business. He explained how every time Miner relocated one of his businesses, there was always another business that came into the old location. From the mall to nursing homes for Alzheimer’s patients, the grocery and liquor stores to the ASV manufacturing plant, Miner played a big part in helping Grand Rapids business thrive.
“The biggest was ASV, with Gary Lemke. That had a huge impact,” commented Arbour who listed several other projects Miner helped in survival and success, such as the Forest History Center, Itasca County Hospice, Pokegama Plaza, the multi-use hockey facility.
“Just drive around town and you can see his impact and the jobs he provided,” Arbour said. “I’ve never run into another individual who had more of an impact on a community of our size. We are very fortunate. He will be missed.”
“Jerry was very quiet about his involvement in community but without him we probably wouldn’t have ASV. His wisdom was needed when it was critical for them to relocate. They could’ve gone to Canada but they came here because people invested in it” shared Mary Ives, local business owner who worked with Miner on various boards and economic development committees.
Ives said she appreciated Miner so much, especially for his “special” drive to bring business to the community.
Kelly Kirwin worked with the Miners when she was executive director of the Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital Foundation.
“Like most gifts made by Jerry and Shirley Miner, their major gift to our Close to Home capital campaign that brought a new cancer clinic and infusion center to Grand Itasca was imperative to our success,” said Kirwin. “Our campaign co-chairs, Barb Arbour and Dale Adams shared our campaign story with Jerry and he believed in our project.”
Kirwin explained that the Miner family gift of $250,000 toward the cancer care center paved the way for them to apply for two major grants that would play the next major role in the success of campaign.
“Jerry’s gift was to support our project and to support the volunteer committee working on this campaign,” added Kirwin. “It is hard to put into words the impact the Miner Family’s generosity has had on all of us. I am honored to have worked on the Close to Home capital campaign with so many generous community members who knew how important this cancer clinic and infusion center was for our community; now and into the future. Grand Itasca could not have built what they have now without Jerry and Shirley Miner believing in us from the beginning of the project.”
“I have very fond memories of visiting with Jerry over coffee at Cub Foods about area happenings and needs, as I know others do,” commented Peter McDermott, who served as President of Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and most recently as Executive Director of Minnesota Diversified Industries (MDI). “One consistent theme is that Jerry’s contributions were always understated and made simply because, after his family, the Grand Rapids community came first.”
“When I worked at IEDC, Jerry stopped by one day with a relatively large unsolicited contribution. That never happens,” continued McDermott. “And when at MDI he and Shirley contributed for the total cost of upgrading the front doors of our Cohasset facility to make the facility more accessible. These are just a couple of examples of his generosity. Many non-profits in the area have similar examples. The fact is whenever there was a significant need in the community Jerry was there. He will be missed.”
“Jerry Miner played a pivotal role in the history of Second Harvest North Central Food Bank beginning in the early 1980’s when the food bank got its start,” explained Sue Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest Food Bank. “Through all the years that Second Harvest has been in operation, Jerry provided technical advice and financial support along with at least a half a million pounds of donated food.”
“Jerry was an outstanding supporter of Second Harvest. Whenever we needed something, he was there for us, he always said yes,” said Estee. “You can see by his actions that Jerry cared about everyone in this community, including those who were struggling to get by. He made a major impact in the community and the results will continue to help many people for years to come.”
