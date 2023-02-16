Save the date in your calendars for Wednesday, Feb. 22, as the Reif Center will be hosting a special performance.
The Reif has been hosting adaptive dance classes for those in our community with disabilities,
and they will be presenting what they’ve learned on the Reif stage during a recital at 12 p.m. on Feb. 22.
“Through a grant with the MN Counsel for the Arts, Itasca Life Options (ILO) and the Reif were able to work together to create an adaptive movement class for our clients,” explained Sonia Lindgaard with Itasca Life Options. “It has been so fun to have an opportunity for our clients to experience this during service hours!”
The dance classes have brought so much joy to all involved that there is hope for continued opportunities for those with disabilities in the Grand Rapids community to express and share their creativity through the arts.
“We were noticing that while there are opportunities for adults with disabilities to experience
arts and cultural experience, many are not accessible for a variety of reasons,” said Lindgaard.
“When we met with the Reif to talk about possible classes, they were very open and
understanding the specific timing needs our clients have. They accommodated those needs
for us, and that has made such a positive difference.”
Lindgaard says both the Reif Center and ILO believe that all people (no matter their abilities) are able to create—whether through music, movement, or art.
“We continue to find that true art comes from the heart and we are thankful that our clients teach us that almost every day,” she added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.