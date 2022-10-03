Tremolos Team has successful Walk

Submitted photo

The NAMI-Grand Rapids Area hosted a walk for mental health Sept. 18 with 50 walkers completing the 5K route. The Grand Rapids walk team placed second out of 219 teams across the state with 150 donations and nearly $15,000 raised.

On Sept. 18, 50 walkers completed a 5K walk from and to Rapids’ Brewing to raise awareness and funds for mental health programs in the state and locally. The first-time local walk is expected to become an annual event, and is closely affiliated with NAMI Walks MN which occurs on the last Saturday in September. The NAMI Grand Rapids Area Walk followed a very visible route along both Highway 2 and Highway 38.

NAMI Grand Rapids Area is grateful for support from the Grand Rapids Police Department who secured intersections and the walk route, and to Rapids Brewing Co. and Dragonfly Coffee for helping to create a memorable after-party.

