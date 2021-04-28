Have cabin fever? Get outside and travel northern Itasca County! Bargain hunters can travel a 60-mile loop shopping garage and craft sales. Treasures Are Fine on county highways 6, 4 and 29 is an annual event organized by residents, but was postponed last year due to the pandemic. This year shoppers will be asked to follow county COVID-19 recommendations.
The garage sale route includes county highways 6, 4, 29 and 126 traveling through Bowstring, Talmoon, Spring Lake, Wirt, Dora Lake, Squaw Lake and Sand Lake. The route can be accessed from each direction: Deer River, Bigfork, Blackduck and Northome.
The sale has a map, available before May 1 on the Facebook group page @treasures6429 which shows locations of registered sales and some of the big items shoppers can find, such as furniture, vehicles, lawn items and more. Of course, there are household, collectibles, tools and crafts for sale, too. Shoppers can also find local homemade jams and baked goods, huge sweet rolls, lunchtime meals and snacks at halls, stores and resorts along the route.
The sale is rain or shine, one day only from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There are three halls with multifamily sales at Bowstring, Wirt and Sand Lake.
Thank you to the 2021 major sponsor, Paul Bunyan Communications. Other sponsors are Anchor Inn, Barney’s Resort, Bowstring Chapel, Hoot ‘n Holler, Fish Tales Bar & Grill, Little Turtle Lake Store, Max Mini Store, Riley’s Fine Foods, Sure Game Resort, Spring Lake Store and Woods Reader magazine.
Join up with your friends and have fun finding your treasures!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.