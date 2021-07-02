With holiday celebrations throughout the state and forecasts of warm weather over the July 4 weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges all motorists to slow down, plan ahead and “keep cool” while driving through work zones.
More than 200 projects will be underway on state roads this construction season. While most work will be suspended over the July 4 holiday, work zones will remain in place for many projects throughout the state. MnDOT recommends that motorists visit www.511mn.org to get information about road construction projects and traffic impacts before they head out, think about alternate routes and prepare for slower moving traffic.
Motorists should also be aware that the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
Some of the highway projects in the Northeastern Minnesota that may affect weekend travel include:
Twin Ports Interchange Project in Duluth
Hwy 2 Reclaim between Grand Rapids and Hwy 65
Hwy 53 Overlay near Twig and Pike Lake
Hwy 61 Two Harbors
For a complete list of projects by highway or region, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html.
Motorists can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media, as well as by signing up for email updates for major projects at www.mndot.gov/emailupdates.
