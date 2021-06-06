Trampled by Turtles to headline inaugural Grand Rapids Riverfest

Trampled By Turtles will headline an inaugural music festival in downtown Grand Rapids this September.
Grand Rapids Riverfest (GRFF), a new two-day music event, will be held Sept. 10 - 11. A section of downtown Grand Rapids will be sanctioned off for the concerts that will take place on the 200 Block of First Avenue NE.
The event will be the only northern Minnesota performance between now and this fall for Trampled By Turtles, an acclaimed bluegrass/folk rock band out of Duluth.
The festival lineup also includes Yonder Mountain String Band, Charlie Parr, Superior Siren, Langhorne Slim, Kathleen Edwards, Aaron Clafton, and Faith Boblett. A total of 15 acts will perform across the two days.
Tickets are on sale now and limited in number. They can be purchased at gr-riverfest.com or by calling or visiting the Reif Center Box Office. The Reif Center, located at 720 NW Conifer Drive, can be reached at (218) 327-5780.
A limited number of VIP tickets are also available, which include special perks and exclusive concerts by Actual Wolf and Corey Medina & Brothers at Rapids Brewing after the headliners conclude their sets each night.
The festival is a joint effort among the City of Grand Rapids, Visit Grand Rapids, KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio, and the Reif Arts Council.
“On behalf of the partners involved, we are tremendously excited to produce this event,” Reif Arts Council Marketing Director Paul Gregersen said. “First and foremost, we need to thank the City of Grand Rapids for spearheading the planning of GRRF. Without their support and forward thinking, none of this would be possible.”
According to festival organizers, GRRF is a way to not only celebrate the fall season and incredible music, but to also support local restaurants that have had difficulties the past year. Several Grand Rapids establishments will be serving food and beverages during the event.
“Fall is a season of change and this festival symbolically represents a change away from a socially-distanced COVID way of life, back to a close-knit, in-person Grand Rapids,” Gregersen said. “There is no better way to do so than by enjoying music, the outdoors, and our beautiful down.”
The festival is sponsored by Grand Rapids State Bank, Woodland Bank, Paul Bunyan Communications, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, Grand Rapids GM, and Burggraf’s Ace Hardware.
FULL LINEUP
Friday, Sept. 10
3:30 p.m. Sugar on the Roof
4:30 p.m. Superior Siren
5:30 p.m. Aaron Clafton
6:30 p.m. Charlie Parr
7:30 p.m. The Christopher David Hanson Band
8 p.m. Trampled By Turtles
10 p.m. - Midnight VIP After Party feat: Actual Wolf
Saturday, Sept. 11
1 p.m. Wild Horses (feat. Jed LaPlant) pt. 1
2 p.m. Annie Humphrey
3:30 p.m. Wild Horses (feat. Jed LaPlant) pt. 2
4 p.m. Langhorne Slim
5:30 p.m. Faith Boblett
6 p.m. Kathleen Edwards
7:30 p.m. The Brothers Burn Mountain
8 p.m. Yonder Mountain String Band
10 p.m. - Midnight VIP After Party feat: Corey Medina & Brothers
