Minnesota favorites Trampled by Turtles (TBT) are sure to receive a warm welcome at their first home-state concert since returning to the road following COVID-19 cancellations and postponements.
The band began their 2021 tour in June down in South Carolina and have covered the country since with gigs at Red Rocks in Colorado, Vegas, California, New Mexico, and more.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be the city who gets to welcome TBT back home to Minnesota,” said Grand Rapids Riverfest (GRRF) marketing chair Paul M. Gregersen. “This has been a long-time coming.”
The band, established in Duluth in 2003, has been a mainstay in the Minnesota music scene ever since. They’ve toured the globe with their hard hitting bluegrass style. But when COVID-19 put a year and half long damper on things in 2020, the group found themselves at their respective homes, rather than on the road.
Tim Saxhaug, TBT bassist and Grand Rapids native, spent time at home rediscovering his own personal musical talents outside of the band, but was eager to get back on the road.
“Being back with the band and crew on the road is my favorite part of returning. I had about a year and a half of mostly solitary time during the pandemic. I was missing my second family,” bassist and Grand Rapids native Tim Saxhaug told KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio’s music director Kari Hedlund in a recent interview. “It does feel new now. There’s a different vibe on stage that’s hard to describe, and it’s a good one. Things feel more loose, easier.”
As the touring music industry regains it’s footing and navigates safety protocols, the members of TBT are excited to appear at GRRF with folks they’ve shared concert stages with. From Langhorne Slim and Yonder Mountain String Band, to Duluth favorites Charlie Parr and Superior Siren.
“As a Grand Rapidian, I’m quite pumped to see that some groups we’ve shared festival and club stages with, are coming to my hometown. I remember playing with Langhorne Slim over a decade ago at the Middle East in Cambridge, Massachusetts and being blown away,” Saxhaug told Hedlund. “Yonder Mountain and Trampled have always floated around the same circles, and the Duluth contingent of our Riverfest night is pretty exciting.”
Festival organizers made the decision to require a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination for all concert attendees, with health and safety being their top priority. A decision they hoped they didn’t have to make, but a necessary one to keep folks from all over the country safe when they visit Grand Rapids for the two-day event.
“This wasn’t a political decision. It was about safety and responsibility,” Gregersen said. “A joint one made by our event partners. Our sponsors were not involved in the decision it’s one they support. Our community’s health is our top priority.”
“It’ll be our privilege to welcome TBT back to Minnesota,” Gregersen said. “Then send them on their way knowing we provided them a safe homecoming. Doing our part so the music can continue without another break.”
