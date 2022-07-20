Community members, homeowners and businesses have had to deal with quite a bit of storm damage clean up this summer after numerous severe storms and tornadoes have made their way through the area. But who cleans up the parks and trails that so many people enjoy using in the summer? For that task, we can look to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and a multitude of ATV, snowmobile and ski clubs in the area.
“Storm cleanup is an ongoing job with the number of offices, garages, parks, trails, campgrounds, public water access sites, etc. that DNR maintains across the state,” Regional Information Officer (Northeast Region – Grand Rapids) Cheri Zeppelin stated.
According to Kacie Stanek, Area Supervisor with the Division of Parks and Trails of the Minnesota DNR, the breakdown of trail management in Itasca County is as follows:
· 714 miles of snowmobile trail managed by volunteer clubs.
· 124 miles of snowmobile trail managed by DNR
· 319 miles of ATV trails (25 of those managed by DNR; rest by clubs)
· 78 miles of cross-country ski trails
Stanek added that the snowmobile, ski, and ATV trails make up a majority of the area’s recreational trail system. Sara Thompson with Itasca County oversees the ski, snowmobile and ATV clubs that are maintained by citizen clubs. She works to collect damage reports from them and can alert clubs of available funds from FEMA.
“For example, the Bigfork and Balsam (B&B) ATV Trail had nearly 200 trees down across the trail. The Wilderness Wheelers ATV Club had that cleaned up and the trail opened within a few days,” said Stanek. “Several clubs chipped in to help open the Pengilly-Alborn ATV Trail, which longtime trail administrator for the Range Riders ATV Club recalled as the first time they’ve ever had to close the trail due to storm damage.”
The crew Stanek works with manages the Taconite State Trail, the Thistledew ATV trail system and a few snowmobile spurs near Side Lake. Recently the crew switched their focus from traditional water recreation projects to clearing snowmobile trails to get a headstart on any storm damage that occurred on these trails. They also worked with two crews from the Conservation Corps Minnesota and will likely contract more time with them later in the summer.
Sometimes trails get cleaned up just in time for another storm to hit. Stanek shared the DNR and other clubs had just finished clearing snowmobile trails last October when a heavy wet snow came in November. This meant they had to go back and work to clean up the hundreds of miles of trails once again.
“Clubs rely on volunteers, and financial donations to hire contractors, to help,” said Stanek. “Many clubs have a dedicated 6-or-so volunteers and it’s crucial that more people step up to help as we see more of these severe storm events.”
Zeppelin stated the first concern after any storm is always visitor safety at public-facing locations. Staff at parks across the state do regular maintenance and surveillance to identify hazardous trees in order to take them down proactively. After major weather events, even healthy trees may fall down. In this event, park managers must respond quickly to the damage.
“They can reach out to forestry staff for assistance if we have seasonal smoke-chasers who are not fighting fires, park staff can do some of the work, or oftentimes they will contract with a local tree service to come in and do storm cleanup,” Zeppelin shared. “Tangled trees are dangerous and modern logging equipment is really made for standing timber so storm cleanup can be a dangerous activity and not something for untrained staff to do.”
For more remote locations, such as state snowmobile trails that don’t see a lot of summer traffic, the extent of the storm damage may not be known until the fall season. This is because the snowmobile trails frequently crossover swampy areas that aren’t visited until they freeze over. She explained those trails can take longer to open up after significant damage since they are not easily accessed with large equipment.
“Trail work comes with so much gratitude for those who do it. It’s hard work and often has to be done several times before the fun riding seasons open; and to keep the trails open,” Stanek commented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.