Local businesses must decrease hours of operation because they cannot find employees
Itasca County proclaimed the week of May 2-8, 2021 as National Travel and Tourism Week. The proclamation came during the Itasca County Board work session on Tuesday.
Travel and tourism have been a consistent driver of Itasca County’s economy and workforce. Last year, government shutdowns following the corona virus pandemic devastated the travel industry, including Itasca County.
According to the proclamation, domestic and international travelers in Minnesota declined by 44 percent in 2020. Federal, state, and local tax receipts declined by 36 percent in Minnesota.
Visit Grand Rapids Executive Director Megan Christianson said travel spending decreased in Minnesota by $7.1 billion in 2020. This was following a banner year in 2019 when leisure and hospitality gross sales increased 3.5 percent and visitation grew at a 2.6 percent average annual rate between 2017 and 2019, according to information provided by Explore Minnesota.
The proclamation stated that the travel industry cannot recover without the full return of leisure and business travel, as well as meetings and events, by both domestic and international visitors.
“The power of travel will revive Itasca County and the United States and drive us forward to a more prosperous future. Now, therefore, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners hereby proclaim the week of May 2-8, 2021, as National Travel and Tourism Week in Itasca County and urges the citizens of Itasca County to recognize the critical role this industry plays in Itasca County.”
County Board Chair Burl Ives mentioned local businesses in Itasca County that rely on visitors.
“Our great resorts on Winnie and in the Marcell area… I’m thinking of restaurants in the area… they live and die on tourism.” Ives said.
Christianson said that many businesses are reducing hours of operation and limiting services because people are not applying for open positions.
“The other piece of this is the employment rate right now. There are so many people that need workers, and until the stimulus goes away, that’s not going to change. I get texts and calls every single day. Can you share this help wanted? Everyone is looking for people,” Christianson said.
Letter of support for Bigfork Community Projects
Commissioners motioned to approve a letter of support for the Bigfork Community Project and authorize the county board chair signature.
The letter stated that the project will lead to positive benefits for the City of Bigfork and surrounding area by adding space for the Edge Center for the Arts, restroom amenities for the multi-use Bigfork RiverWalk Trail and outdoor sports activities, and by creating a community wellness and fitness center.
“The ask is not to be financially involved, but just to give support by letter and specifically this would be used for the federal grant process to try to try to garner some money for this project,” Commissioner Terry Snyder said.
The proposed project aims to improve the quality of life for residents and the experience of visitors and will be a valuable tool for recruiting new residents and businesses.
Intersection Street Lighting Policy
County Engineer Karin Grandia provided information regarding the request to declare the existing Itasca County Roadway Lighting Policy voice and adopt the new Intersection Street Lighting Policy.
Grandia said the current policy is outdated, as are the type of lights at intersections. The new policy will have certain criteria to determine if an intersection needs updated lighting, such as risk of accidents occurring and volume of traffic. Itasca County cannot afford to install lights at every location, so intersections must meet a minimum of three conditions before new lighting is installed.
“At the intersections where lighting has been changed over, people notice and it has been safe,” Commissioner Ben DeNucci said. “I think it’s important to continue to support investments that you’re describing and proposing. It’s making the roads safer to travel and I think there is great public support behind those types of improvements.”
Tax-forfeited land
The County Board recommended for consent the following sales of tax-forfeited land.
The sale of tax-forfeited land Parcel 91-585-4106 to the City of Grand Rapids for a public purpose land. Commissioner Kory Cease and Real Estate Specialist Cindy Shevich provided information regarding the request to adopt the resolution for sale of tax-forfeited land to the City of Grand Rapids for a public purpose, which approves sale of the north 75 feet of Lot 2 and the North 75 feet of the West 25 feet of Lot 3, Park Row Kearney’s First Addition to Grand Rapids under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1a, para (b) for a price of $4,450 plus all associated costs.
Another sale of tax-forfeited land Parcel 91-028-3109 and 91-620-0230 to the City of Grand Rapids for stormwater purposes. Shevich provided information regarding the request to adopt the resolution for sale of tax-forfeited land to the city of Grand Rapids for stormwater purposes, which approves sale of Parcel 91-620-0230, described as Lot 23 and Lot 24 Less that part lying West of the East 18 feet and the West half of vacated North/South Avenue lying adjacent to Lot 23 Less Highway 38 ROW, McKinney Lake Addition to Grand Rapids under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd 1a para (h) for a price of $4,000.00, plus all associated costs and which approves conveyance of Parcel 91-028-3109, described as Revised Description Number 1 of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 28, Township 55, Range 25, more particularly described in the attachment, under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd 1a para (h) at no charge.
County jail update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided a new jail/facilities project update and indicated that the opening for the first bid package will be on May 13, 2021.
Consent agenda
The commissioners recommended the following items for the consent agenda:
Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and 2Care4U LLC to provide EIDBI services.
Authorize execution of the attached easement in order to establish Highway right of way for C.S.A.H. 52 across the following Itasca County owned parcels: T05 (TP #53-005-3402): SE 1/4-SE 1/4-SW 1/4, Section 5, Township 60 North, Range 23 West and T20 (TP #53-009-1200): NW 1/4-NE 1/4, Section 9, Township 60 North, Range 23 West.
Award County Project 2021-12 for 2021 Pavement Marking Service to the lowest responsible bidder, Traffic Marking Service, in the amount of $142,300.00 and authorize the necessary signatures to execute the contract documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.