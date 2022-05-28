Visitors from as near as the Twin Cities, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois to as far away as Texas, Mexico, Finland and France contributed to the nearly $70 million in tourism and travel economic impact for Grand Rapids and Itasca County in 2020. And that number is expected to be at least 20% more for 2021.
This news was provided to the Grand Rapids City Council this week by Megan Christianson, Executive Director of Visit Grand Rapids. The local tourism bureau relies heavily on online traffic to entice people to spend their vacations here. As Christianson reported during the council’s worksession, top searches on their website are for things to do and places to stay in the area.
“We can’t believe all the states and countries people come from,” commented Christianson of those who stop by the office of Visit Grand Rapids in Central School to gather information and ask questions. Christianson said they get a lot of inquiries about places to visit along the Mississippi River.
The mission of Visit Grand Rapids is “to generate a positive economic impact through destination marketing and tourism and hospitality advocacy in the greater Grand Rapids, Minn., area.” It is funded by contributions from members in the lodging business within Grand Rapids, Harris and Bowstring townships and Sugar Lake.
As Christianson pointed out, smaller communities are coming out of the economic slump created by the COVID pandemic at a faster pace than larger cities.
“I think people are still going to small, rural, off-the-beaten-path places,” said Christianson who has also seen people look for opportunities to relocate here after they visit.
Councilor Tasha Connelly asked about trends or opportunities for the city to grow and expand to meet the expectations of visitors.
“Broadband is huge,” replied Christianson.
With many of the rural, remote resorts coming up to speed with broadband, there are still pockets where internet services are spotty.
Another way for Grand Rapids to improve in the eyes of visitors is in activities for families. Even though our trails are some of the best in the state, people also look for places to play indoors such as climbing walls and water parks.
A significant barrier for visitors is transportation, according to comments received by Visit Grand Rapids which refers most people to the Minneapolis airport because it has car rentals. Some families traveling from afar may make a week’s vacation to include stops in the Twin Cities before or after coming north.
In other business on Monday, the Grand Rapids City Council:
•Heard a department head report from Matt Wegwerth on Public Works and Engineering.
• Approved verified claims totalling $625,289.25 for May 3 to May 16, 2022.
• Entered into a joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
• Entered into a cooperative construction agreement with Itasca County for Seventh Avenue.
• Approved a second amendment with Waste Management for refuse and recycling.
• Accepted the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority’s annual report for 2021.
• Approved final payment in the amount of $4,112.61 for airport ramp lighting.
• Adopted a resolution amending the city-wide fee schedule for city services.
• Adopted a resolution approving plans and specifications and advertisement of bids for Seventh Avenue Overlay Project.
•Approved the part-time Public Works eligibility list for the 2022 spring/summer maintenance season.
• Appointed Tony Clafton to the Fire Department custodian position.
• Approved the termination of Mike Klabough from the Pokegama Golf Course.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for the VFW.
• Approved golf course employment for grounds maintenance.
• Approved an application to accept funds from the IRRR Development Infrastructure Program for the proposed Cambium Development mixed-use commercial building at 14 NW Third Street.
• Authorized an application to the IRRR Commercial Redevelopment Grant Program for the Janicke Bakery Demo Project.
•Accepted a bench donation from Carole Anderson.
• Rejected the Best Value Proposals for bid package No. 1 for the IRA Civic Center improvements and approved re-bidding the bid.
• Held a public hearing to consider the vacation of platted street and alley right-of-way within Reynolds’ Addition at the request of Independent School District 318 with the demolition of Murphy Elementary School. And approved the vacation.
All councilors were present for both the May 23 worksession and regular meeting.
