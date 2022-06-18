Grand Rapids native, ICC graduate, and Black Student Alliance founder, Abby Pearson, organized a Rally for School and Gun Safety on Sunday, June 12, at Central School in collaboration with Itasca Area Indivisible.
When there is a threat to safety, most are able to run or fight for their lives, yet that has not been the case with the school and mass shootings in America.
“In America our children are told to hide for their lives, and that thought just sickens me,” says Pearson. “After seeing that the bodies of the children in Texas were so mutilated that they couldn’t even identify children without DNA, I knew I wanted to do something. I had to.”
There have been 180 school shootings in the last ten years, and 27 have occurred just in the last year; 356 lives have been lost due to gun violence in schools, and the number continues to climb by the week, if not by the day, in America.
Pearson decided to organize a rally because she wanted to focus on school safety and gun safety, not gun control or the Second Amendment.
“We don’t want to take guns from people,” says Pearson. “We just want to ensure they are only in the hands of people who know how to use them safely!”
When it came to the turnout of the rally, Pearson didn’t focus on the number of people that showed up, but rather solely on the purpose of the rally itself.
“I got really nervous about the turnout, a lot of people told me it wasn’t going to be a good amount of people,” said Pearson. “I told them I don’t care if it’s only 10 of us, at least it’s some of us, and decided to host it regardless of the turnout.”
At first, Pearson had her doubts about the attendance, but 20 individuals gathered at Central School and plenty more showed their support using car horns.
“Easily over 75 people showed support from their vehicles or as they walked by,” said Pearson.
“There was an overwhelming amount of support from the community. Within five minutes in I knew no matter the turn out, the support from the community made it worth it. We were so lucky to have a good turn out and amazing support from everyone in the community!”
At the rally, many attendees spoke out about how the recent gun violence has made them feel. A hot topic was the current practice of lockdowns in schools.
“Overall we are sick and tired of being told to hide for our lives,” said Pearson. “There is no reason that in 2022 our best option is to smush into corners, hide under desks, and pray to any god that listens that the shooter doesn’t walk into the classroom.”
“We pretend that our lockdowns are implementing safety, but truly our children in public schools are very far away from being ‘safe. That word is used to calm the public down, when truly we have experienced more mass massacres of children than we can even remember.
“We are so used to school shootings we don’t even remember the names of the children who die, we can’t, there’s just too many. The worst part is this is so normalized that nobody really cares that our children aren’t safe, because it’s ‘as safe as we’re gonna get.’ They would care if their child was one of the 19 dead children in Texas. They don’t care until it’s too late, and that’s what our generation fears the most. They say children in schools are safe until it’s their child in that body bag.”
Pearson hopes that in response to this rally and protest against gun violence, that some changes in school safety in Grand Rapids will be made.
“Itasca Community College (now Minnesota North College- Itasca) has no active shooter plan that I have heard of,” said Pearson. “I spent 2 1/2 years there and never heard of an active shooter plan.”
Pearson doesn’t expect colleges to be excluded from school shootings. If tragedy were to happen on the rural community college campus, she admits that she would sit in fear and wonder why they never informed her of a plan.
“I guess they think they don’t need to. They would change their mind if we actually had an active shooter. We need a plan before that happens,” stressed Pearson who is hopeful that the school will implement a policy immediately “before new students arrive in the fall” and they are provided direction other than to simply hide.
