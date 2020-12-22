They have been wanting to figure out a way to “be together” safely, following COVID-19 restrictions in place. Zoom was working, but they were missing that feeling of togetherness.
It started with a “what if we did…” and it got to be, “why can’t we.”
Congregation members of Bethany Lutheran in Deer River, pulled together, and are hosting a 20-minute Christmas Under the Stars worship service at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“I think our congregation is known for hospitality and welcoming in the community, and we certainly want to share with the community during this time,” Pastor Lisa Buchanan, Bethan Lutheran, stated. “We are inviting the community.”
Masks and face coverings are required, and participants may bring a chair, stand or remain in their car.
Prayers for hope and healing, nativity passages, special music and Christmas carols will be sung.
People in attendance will also receive a program and a battery-operated candle.
To add to the dynamics, fire pits and ice candles help create that peaceful and magical aroma.
“Trying it new this year, because we can’t be inside. Because of all the restrictions,” Pastor Lisa said. “We thought this would be a cool way to celebrate.”
Bethany Lutheran received a grant from Thrivent to help with the purchase of battery-operated candles.
Volunteers throughout the church from vocalists, to maintenance, have pulled together to make this happen, including Sheila Rae Maki, congregation member for over 40 years.
“We were married in the church. My husband’s family helped build the one in town, and husband and son helped build our new location,” Maki said. “We are a very close congregation. We were trying to figure out how we could spend time together. As awesome as zoom is, we really needed to be together. We had just gotten a new sound system. We started talking with elders, and they could actually sit in their car and wouldn’t have to worry about coming in the building.”
She continued, “By being a committee, we have just been able to work on all these fun things. A huge piece is lighting the candles.”
It’s been a family tradition to create ice candles in the Maki household.
“We do our Christmas Eve service, and then go to the cemetery to my father’s grave, and both of my husband’s parents to light our ice candles,” Maki said. “It doesn’t matter if we have to put our snow pants in the car.”
This family tradition, got her thinking.
“Wouldn’t that be beautiful, if we were able to do ice candles. What if we put them in the field, how many do you think we could make. We threw it out to the congregation,” Maki said.
And amazing people stepped up to the plate.
“They are just magical,” Maki explained. “They don’t have to be one shape or size. Not any of one of us, are cookie cutter people.”
So far, Maki believes about 40, of all different shapes and sizes have been made.
“So many people have pulled different parts,” Maki said. “Where are you going to stand? Some people don’t want to smell like smoke Christmas Eve. How do we leave? Lots of thought. How to put up the lights, and the cross. The music group, the maintenance men. It has been amazing how any kind of project at Bethany comes together. We just are excited to be together.”
She added, “We would love to see, as many people as possible, that want to be there. Being outside, we feel we are a lot safer. We are still saying the masks. And I hope we can pull that need that we are all feeling. The council has been so open, and said, how can we share the feeling of Christmas, that feeling of hope.”
Vocalists for the Christmas Eve service are Abby Kuschel and Emma Shaw, both members of Bethany Lutheran. Music will be played over the sound system.
Bethany Lutheran has approximately 230 members, with about 60 on a regular Sunday.
“It is supposed to be very cold for Christmas, but we plan to hold,” Pastor Lisa said. “I think people know how to dress up here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.