What is it that makes something distinctly ‘American’?
Big? Brash? Glitz and glamour? Something that goes against the grain?
With 50 individual states and over 330 million people, it’s useless to pin down what makes something truly American. As a melting pot of people of every continent as well as the indigenous peoples living here pre-contact, everyone has a different view of what is ‘American’.
Yet from the early 1900’s to the 1960’s, there were a group of serious orchestral composers who set out to create symphonic music reflecting a facet of what America was – and is.
From raucous rhythms that could put you in Mid-Town Manhattan to eerie tones and clomping hooves that take you to the Grand Canyon. Serene and subdued melodies that could make a Norman Rockwell model weep or a frenzied operatic take on ‘classic’ French literature that would make Marie Antoinette’s wig curl on its own. Four of the USA’s most celebrated composers of the early and mid-century will be on full display this coming Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Reif Center for the Performing Arts: Gershwin, Copeland, Grofé and Bernstein. Not only will these groundbreaking composers be featured, but the immensely talented pianist Satoko Hayami will be playing on the concert grand Steinway piano, adding that extra percussion, passion and pluck that is so pervasive in American orchestral music of this era.
Percussion, passion and pluck are very much the name of the game in Leonard Bernstein’s 1956 Overture to Candide. Originally a 2+ hour opera based on French writer Voltaire’s 1759 novella of the same name, the orchestra plays a medley of the opera’s most famous melodies.
At first it almost sounds like a circus – a clown car as the brass, woodwinds, percussion and strings all compete with different rhythms. This ain’t your father’s Mozart!
Yet a beautiful melody is lurking beyond the chaos, and at last, the viola section brings it forth in a way that could be as beautiful as Dvorak’s New World Symphony. Of course, beauty and order can only last so long before things go blissfully awry with more syncopated rhythms as the Overture reaches its climax. The piece is a jolt of adrenaline – and a major earworm. Chances are, you’ll be humming it to yourself for days after the performance!
Next up is one of the most famous American orchestral pieces of all time: George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Written in 1924 when Gershwin was only 26 years old (and sadly just 11 years away from his death at age 38), Rhapsody has been cited by many as the first major American orchestral work to gain worldwide acclaim. Gershwin had been working in New York’s ‘Tin Pan Alley’ writing vaudeville-esque songs for radio, records and Broadway from the age of 17. Rhapsody was his moon-shot, and it worked. The premier performance was attended by the likes of Rachmaninoff, Sousa and Stravinsky. The powerful piano, jazzy woodwinds, brass, percussive rhythms and syncopation had many New York critics claiming it was too formless or that the piano cadenzas (solos) were too long. But the public, especially the roaring twenties, jazz-loving, vaudeville-attending urban audiences loved it, and that enabled Gershwin to not only complete his later orchestral works Concerto in F and American in Paris, but also his incredible Broadway songbook.
One needs only to look at the memorable songs of artists like Ella Fitzgerald to realize how influential his music was: Someone to Watch Over Me, Fascinating Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, I’ve Got a Crush On You; these classic ballads wouldn’t exist without Gershwin taking that big step out to make Rhapsody in Blue. Nor would the first American opera, Porgy and Bess, composed just two years before his death featuring classically trained African American opera singers exist without Rhapsody. Granted, Rhapsody would never have existed without Ferde Grofé, one of the premier jazz band arrangers of the time.
At age 26 Gershwin had no concept of how to turn his musical (mainly piano-based) vision into a full-fledged orchestral piece. Himself only 32 years old, Grofé was the chief arranger for the ‘King of Jazz’ Paul Whitman Orchestra for six years; Ferdie knew a thing or two about orchestration. Just as Gershwin put his Manhattan Tin Pan Alley experiences into music, so did Grofé in his Grand Canyon Suite, written in 1931. Born in 1892 to a family of German immigrant fiddlers in New York but raised in LA, Grofé quit school at 13, taking odd jobs like a theater usher and horse driver. He eventually became second chair viola with the LA Philharmonic, and in the off season, he’d play in bawdy-houses, still a teenager. That’s where Grofé first heard jazz and set down to try and recreate these jazzy jingles into bonafide arrangements. Picked up by ‘King of Jazz’ bandleader Paul Whiteman at age 25, Grofé had seven years to hone his skills as an arranger before tasked with arranging Rhapsody in Blue in 1924. After the smashing success of Rhapsody, Grofé set to try his own luck, creating a piece inspired by a trip when he was 20 years old in an old jalopy out to the Grand Canyon.
The Orchestra plays three pieces from the Grand Canyon Suite: Sunrise, On the Trail and Cloudburst. It’s easy to imagine that each number is an orchestral reflection of the sights, sounds and even smells of being out in the wild Arizona desert in 1912. Granted, the piece was first composed in 1931, so Grofé had plenty of time to hone the special musical effects that make Grand Canyon so unique. Indeed the music for Cloudburst was supposedly conceived
while he was stuck in a Minnesota outhouse on his honeymoon when a storm hit!
Far from the dramatic ‘tone poem’ style of Grofé is Aaron Copeland’s Fanfare for the Common Man. Commissioned by the Cincinnati Symphony in 1942, it was intended to promote feelings of unity and patriotism during WWII. Even those unfamiliar with most orchestral works will recognize this piece, both deliberate and noble, meant to honor the ‘common man’ leaving his family and heading off to war in the Pacific or Europe.
Played close to its original conception with brass and percussion, Copeland created a distinctly American masterpiece, one that will be remembered for generations to come. From jazz to patriotic tribute, a portrait of the wild west or a skewering of classic French literature, these
four pieces by American composers will be sure to delight. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Reif Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, Feb. 18.
