Get your calendars out and mark the dates - longer days, warm rays, and the kick-off to summer is just around the corner. Time is now to start planning spring and summer getaways, vacations or family excursions.
If national parks, forests and campgrounds are your go-to this year, now is the time to start making reservations according to Recreation.gov.
An online catalog for recreation opportunities, Recreation.gov works with 13 federal partners including the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as well as the Smithsonian Institute and the National Archives.
“Think of us as your one-stop shop - a place with all the tools, services and information you’ll need to dream up your next adventure, plan the details, experience it all first-hand and then share those stories. With roughly 4,200 facilities and activities and over 113,000 individual reservable sites across the country, we’re confident that you’ll not only find what you need, but more importantly create lasting memories and bring home a story.”
Users can pick from a list of activities the goals they want to achieve with their time to explore. For the sportsmen and women, this could be rafting, fishing, or biking. For the studious, historical tours and ranger-led experiences might be priorities. Kids are sure to enjoy trying something new, such as rafting, horseback riding and camping. There is definitely something for everyone among the thousands of remarkable places to visit in this great nation.
Recreation.gov puts everything in one place such as reservations, venue details and descriptions. You can get information on where passes are required, buy tour tickets at preseason rates, and learn what parks and monuments might be on your route. There’s even a “Trip Builder” option that helps you organize and book your trip or offer “Trip Ideas,” for popular national attractions. And a “Tips and Tricks” section is very convincing for those just starting to think about getting away.
For example, if warm weather is what you crave, there’s a great list of southern designations such as the San Jacinto Mountains of California, Whitney Lake of central Texas, or the El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico. If you want to camp but don’t own the equipment, Recreation.gov also provides links to camping and RV rental businesses.
If price point is essential to your decision on when or where you go, Recreation.gov also helps you budget with fee-free destination suggestions and directions on finding discounts for site passes.
The Recreation.gov app is easy to download to your smartphone for use on your work break or while waiting in the school pickup line. To help make the most of your time, Recreation.gov has cautions and tips for getting your perfect camping site or reserve passes for the best day to see a national park. For example, Recreation.gov explains that an “on-sale” is the release of a block of reservations (event tickets, campsites, timed entry tickets) on a specific day at a specific time. Some high demand locations may have thousands of visitors competing for the same location on the same day, similar to a “hot concert ticket”. An example of a popular location is Yosemite camping on-sales on the 15th of the month.
“Due to the popularity of many locations, we cannot guarantee you will receive a reservation if you follow these tips. However, these tips should help you avoid common mistakes and streamline your booking experiences,” states the site.
It’s never too early to start planning family memories and give yourself (and the kids) something to anticipate while we wait for the snow to melt.
